‘Doctor Who’ Has A New Face, A New Trailer, And An Official Premiere Date

If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you can start to prepare whatever sort of ritual you undergo for his return. August 23rd is your day and it seems that the day also holds a bit of drama for the new Doctor, Peter Capaldi. From Entertainment Weekly:

At a mere 15 seconds, the teaser is cryptic. “Clara, be my pal, tell me, am I a good man,” the Doctor asks. “I don’t think I know who the Doctor is anymore,” Clara responds. ‘What does it all mean?!’… Capaldi and Coleman will appear together in the U.S. for the first time in New York on Thursday, Aug. 14, as part of the inaugural Doctor Who World Tour, the largest promotion in the 50-year history of the show. The tour begins in Cardiff, Wales, and will then head to London, Seoul, Sydney, New York, Mexico City, and Rio de Janeiro.

That’s quite the tour. If it were me, I’d regret every moment of accepting the Doctor Who job by the end of it. Sure, you’re getting to see all these great nations and cities, but you’re also working. And you’re going to be hounded by people dressed as Cybermen and pointing screwdrivers at you to the point of exhaustion.

All I’m saying is that you’d probably find me hanging in the model Tardis they’re using to introduce us around the time we reach Mexico City.

(Via BBC)