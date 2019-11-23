Saturday, November 23 is Doctor Who Day, celebrating the 54th anniversary of the very first episode — Part 1 of “An Unearthly Child,” with First Doctor William Hartnell — which aired in 1963. There was ton of online celebrating among Who-heads. The current incarnation of the show rang the day in as well, dropping a new trailer for its next season, due on BBC America at some as-yet-to-be-revealed time in 2020.

The trailer, which you can watch above, is an action-packed affair, with Doctor Number Thirteen, Jodie Whittaker, dealing with or at least running away from a whole host of aliens. It also shows its new cast members, including Goran Višnjić (ER) and the legendary Stephen Fry, one of England’s most English performers and wits, who will star on one of England’s most English cultural institutions.

The new, 12th season (or, to be precisely English, series) of Doctor Who will be Whittaker’s second as the Doctor. She nabbed the job in 2017, taking the reins from Peter Capaldi, with her first appearance hitting the airwaves the following year. Of course, the number 12 indicates the second wave of the show, which was revived in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston. There were 28 seasons in the original classic run, which means the next one is technically the show’s 38th season, which wowza.

You can watch the new trailer above.

(Via Deadline)