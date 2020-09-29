The Hallmark Channel released its lineup of holiday-themed programming last week, including Jingle Bell Pride (“A wedding planner ends up in a remote Alaskan town and falls in love with its Christmas pageantry, as well as the local man helping her find a rare flower”), Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (“A single mother takes in an unexpected guest over Christmas, and the two quickly form a strong connection”), and USS Christmas (“A reporter on a Tiger Cruise over the holidays meets and falls for an officer aboard the boat, and uncovers a mystery along the way”). I wish all those white people in sweaters drinking from oversized mugs the best of luck, but there’s only one Christmas movie for me this season: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

The Netflix musical features 14 original songs from Parton and stars The Good Fight‘s Christine Baranski as a “rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown of Fullerville after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer, right before Christmas.” Enter Treat Williams as an old flame and Parton as an angel “made of blonde hair, white chiffon, light, and love,” according to TVLine, to teach the rich, nasty woman the true meaning of Christmas (buying Dolly’s Favorite Cookie Mix).

The poster is incredible.

Heading home for the holidays with our collective mom @DollyParton! Directed by @msdebbieallen, DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE will star Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis. Coming to Netflix 22 November pic.twitter.com/JYLVLdmb6d — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 29, 2020

Directed by famed choreographer Debbie Allen, Christmas on the Square premieres on Netflix on November 22. It’s the one thing your family can agree on this Thanksgiving.

