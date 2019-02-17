Don Cheadle Is Being Praised For Wearing A ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Shirt On ‘SNL’

02.17.19 22 mins ago

NBC

One of the high points of the most recent Saturday Night Live was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, even better than Alec Baldwin’s Trump being a lot more coherent than Trump: While introducing musical guest Gary Clark Jr. for his second performance, host Don Cheadle wore a brown t-shirt emblazoned with the words “PROTECT TRANS KIDS.”

The Oscar-nominated actor, MCU staple, and star of the new ’80s-set show Black Monday never addressed the shirt, nor did he speak out at any length about the issues involving discrimination, bullying or simply ostracization and otherizing in Trump-era America. He knew that simple would do it, and simple meant simply standing there on one of the most watched and examined — and, if you’re the president of the United States of America, attacked — television programs, showing off three simple words.

Cheadle’s act came about around the same time as out tennis player Martina Navratilova was slamming trans colleagues, saying, “Letting men compete as women is unfair.” On a more uplifting note, it also arrived only two weeks after a long-bullied Georgian trans teen was crowned Homecoming Queen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdon cheadleSNLtransgender rights

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP