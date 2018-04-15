Donald Glover Will Pull Double Duty As Host And Musical Guest On ‘SNL’

#SNL
Features Writer
04.15.18

Is there anything that Donald Glover can’t do? The man stars in and writes Atlanta, has a popular and critically acclaimed rap persona known as Childish Gambino, and he’s set to become The Coolest Guy In The Galaxy as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars film, Solo. Add in his stand up, his time as a writer on 30 Rock, and his beloved turn as Troy on Community, and Glover is pretty much unstoppable.

Well, he’s going to add Saturday Night Live to that already packed resume, as Glover will be serving as both the host and the musical guest in the May 5th episode. The news was announced via title card during John Mulaney’s episode on April 15th.

NBC

The list of people who have hosted and performed their music during the same show is relatively short, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. With his vast experience in comedy, Glover is guaranteed to absolutely kill it. This isn’t the first time that his name has come up regarding SNL either. Chance The Rapper revealed that Glover helped him write one of his sketches before his time as host.

Is it May 5th yet?

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSCHILDISH GAMBINODONALD GLOVERsaturday night liveSNL

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP