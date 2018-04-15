Donald Glover Will Pull Double Duty As Host And Musical Guest On ‘SNL’

Is there anything that Donald Glover can’t do? The man stars in and writes Atlanta, has a popular and critically acclaimed rap persona known as Childish Gambino, and he’s set to become The Coolest Guy In The Galaxy as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars film, Solo. Add in his stand up, his time as a writer on 30 Rock, and his beloved turn as Troy on Community, and Glover is pretty much unstoppable.

Well, he’s going to add Saturday Night Live to that already packed resume, as Glover will be serving as both the host and the musical guest in the May 5th episode. The news was announced via title card during John Mulaney’s episode on April 15th.

NBC

The list of people who have hosted and performed their music during the same show is relatively short, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. With his vast experience in comedy, Glover is guaranteed to absolutely kill it. This isn’t the first time that his name has come up regarding SNL either. Chance The Rapper revealed that Glover helped him write one of his sketches before his time as host.

Is it May 5th yet?