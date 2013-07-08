Donald Glover Will Only Appear In 5 Of This Season’s 13 ‘Community’ Episodes

This popped up as a bummer of rumor last month, but now it’s apparently all confirmed and locked in: Donald Glover will have a reduced role in the upcoming season of Community, as Vulture is reporting he will only appear in five of the thirteen episodes so he can focus on his rap career. Sayeth Vulture:
The studio probably could have insisted on Glover committing to all thirteen half-hour episodes (or more, if NBC ordered them), but as often happens in Hollywood, both camps found a way to compromise. Glover will now be able to focus more on his music, while Sony will save some money since it won’t have to pay Glover for every episode.
This show, man. The showrunner fights with a difficult, aging comedy legend; the showrunner gets fired; everyone else fights with said difficult, again comedy legend; it gets pushed to midseason and its Thanksgiving episode ends up airing in March; the difficult, aging comedy legend leaves the show; it’s gonna get canceled; it’s not gonna get canceled; WE CAN SAVE IT; it gets picked up; the showrunner returns and promptly compares watching the season he wasn’t in charge of to watching his family get sexually assaulted; the showrunner issues a lengthy apology in the middle of the night on his Tumblr; and now, one of the remaining stars will be unavailable for over half of the upcoming season’s episodes so he can focus on his rap career, which will put a wrench in the show’s most enjoyable character pairing. (Clap-clap.)
It’s just… I mean…
I’m going to stop watching this show after Alison Brie leaves to focus on her rap career.
What if she misses half of the episodes to focus on her new career as an erotic model?
@The Muffin Man1 – That’s not even a question.
More gifable Annie scenes and all will be forgiven. But not forgotten.
WHAT THE HELL!!
Why didn’t he think about this instead of his arc on Girls??
I mean FUCK.
The more I think about this, the less I like it. Troy and Abed are always highlights for me. And the episode where they switched bodies really showed how great Donald is.
Sad news.
Hey, more scenes for Ken Jeong, amiright? *high fives bros*
That’s it. You’ve had enough to drink. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.
The worst part about all of this is all of the “This is the darkest timeline” comments that everyone is gonna make.
Well, it is the darkest timeline, you’ll have to concede that.
Is that a black joke?
No.
Was this show conceived under a cursed Moon or something?
They film it on an ancient Indian burial ground.
It’s underneath a thousand ladders, too.
That’s what they get for hiring amulets as crew members.
#3seasonsandthatsitapparently
Kinda saw this coming, he’s been reinventing himself lately. He deleted all his tweets too, kanye style. It’s a shame because he’s incredibly funny as a performer, but he’s also one of my favourite rappers out there so I’m cool with whatever he does..
What a bummer. I’ve been rewatching from the beginning, I’m halfway through Season 2 and Troy and Abed are the heart and soul of the show.
Why does everything beautiful have to be ruined? This is why we can’t have nice things.
Agreed, You want to teach a child about life, love, loss and disappointment; introduce them to this show.
So is 9 months really not enough time to focus on a rap career? 13 episodes of Community only takes about 3 months to shoot.
He’s worried about his OG-levels dropping.
That’s my question too. Clearly something else happening here. Community stopped filming in what, January? He had a week of shows in Australia at the end of January and his next shows aren’t until August per my Googling (admittedly I can’t access his personal site on my iPad.) DG seemed the least supportive of Harmon post-firing. I’m putting my conspiracy theorist hat on.
Can somebody just talk some trash about True Blood? I need to talk about a show I have no emotional investment in. I can’t talk about Community for now, it just hurts too much.
I’m sorry if this offends Childish Gambino fans but he’s not that great of a rapper. He really should stick to his day job, he’s much better at it.
I was going to write basically the same thing. If he had started out solely as a rapper we’d have no idea who he is. Comedy is what ade Donald Glover a success.
Sure, comedy made him a success, but he is allowed to change professions just like everyone else in the world. I don’t think he’s an awesome rapper, but his lyrics are far more interesting than most of what passes for words in hip hop these days.
He’s certainly allowed to follow his dreams, but this feels like Shelley Long leaving Cheers to focus on becoming a movie star.
Donald Glover’s not an actor anymore. Donald Glover wants his name to be synonymous with puppets.
nah, he’s a really solid rapper.
you can’t have tunes like Fire Fly, Backpackers, and Sunshine but be a chump on the mic.
that said, this news is a total fucking bummer.
He is an above average rapper, who makes above average music. I don’t know why he can’t do both, but whatever.
I’m not saying he isn’t allowed to do what he wants to do. He’s lucky he has the opportunity to drop acting to focus on rapping, most people don’t have that luxury. It’s just the shame because the world doesn’t really need more aspiring rappers out there.
*a shame
God dammit
why would you want to be a rapper anyway what with every week Jay-z or whoever etc. ‘changin’ the game’. What is the game anymore? Is it still rhyming over music? I don’t know?
While I agree, he is just following his dreams. Can’t fault a guy for that, no matter how big the mistake he is making.
@ric chair – “world doesn’t really need more aspiring rappers out there.”
spoken like a true ignorant to hip-hop citizen.
“Lucky if he gets to Wayne or Drake levels”
Oh, so he’d only be skating buy as Grammy winning, multi-platinum, international superstar? :/ Yeah, that’s totally on level with being a great TV character in a solid ensemble cast.
While I’m sad to see less of Glover on Community, as Troy is one of the best characters on the show, he could have a very successful rap career if he worked with much better production like Mike Will Made It, Boi-1da, or Timbaland. On Royalty his rhymes stood up as equals to heavy hitters like Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and RZA. He also has an original story to tell as he grew up black and middle class, as opposed to black and poor – its a different perspective with different struggles. I’m excited to see what he can do if he devotes his full time to it and releases a true major label debut.
Time to see if the ol’ show wants to go huntin’…
Damn, Harmon back but you end up loosing the two funniest characters. The Dean and Abed are too shticky for much heavy lifting comedy wise. Shirley, Annie and Jeff were never the funny/wackier characters to begin with . They’ll may bring someone on perhaps Buddy [ I don’t think Jack Black has been doing much lately]
It makes me think of the infamous Lando Calrissian lament:
“This deal is getting worse all the time.”
Bravo.
Oh, Community… I wish you would have been cancelled after season 3. First Chevy and now Donald… Now the show will lose it’s chance to be the next Arrested Development and now become the next Rules Of Engagement.
Hey I hear Hayden Christensen is looking for work. Maybe NBC will bring him in for the show. See, things are looking better already.
Alfonso Ribeiro is also available.
He’s ALWAYS available.
David ” Grandmaster B” Faustino is probably in need of some rent money
I think we have our new Troy and Abed right there.
They should have ended it at season 3 and just come back again in about 5 years on Netflix.
Troy is still my favorite…
RIP Troy and Abed
“Okay, it’s Childish Gambino, homegirl drop it like the NASDAQ
Move white girls like there’s coke up my asscrack
Move black girls ’cause, man, fuck it, I’ll do either
I love pussy, I love bitches, dude, I should be runnin’ PETA ” – Gambino
He’s getting better and better, saw him live in Houston once, just shut the shit down… His passion was intense… Sucks he’s not getting the screen time, but how can you not root for this kid to succeed?
Just some bars I could type with memory…..and yeah, in context it’s good.
You mad bro??? Wanna have a 8mile rap off?? nah me either ,lets just both drop mics, and kick shit on ‘Community’
To paraphrase Winston Smith: That is doubleplusungood.
But it does lead me to something I’ve always wondered, would rap as a from simply cease to be if rappers couldn’t use similes?
Yeah, in hindsight that was not the best line to quote, he’s still worth listening too.
Troy and Abed in the mourning…
/shows self out.
I hate this news so much.
Le sigh. Season 5 needs to be the last.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!! This blows whale dicks. Donald Glover is the best part of this show.
I don’t know if this is comparing apples to oranges but, Joel McHale has three TV shows right now and he seems okay.
He hasn’t dropped a project in a little more than a year, filming for the last season had to have ended before October or so, and he came to the country from Australia around early 2013…but yet he still needs more time to focus on music? The next project he drops better be gold!
Ok, let’s face it, it’s Childish Gambino here. Of course it will be.
Overinflated ego ahoy!
Here’s the thing with Donald Glover as a rapper: he has a nice flow but his lyrics can be EXTREMELY corny at times. I don’t think I’ve sat through one of his songs without cringing from at least one corny line. And the bad thing is the corny lines stand out more than the slick lines. Like, they’re not bad lines cuz they all make sense, they just tend to come off as real damn corny sometimes. There’s no denying that his content is smart and that he has good production, makes good music as a whole and puts on a good live show but the lyrics usually range from “meh” to “oh god take me now I can’t handle anymore corny lines like that one.” He’s a much better comedian than he is a rapper and that’s saying something since he’s not that bad a rapper.