Donna D'Errico Is On The Hunt For Noah's Ark

Esquire published a huge oral history of “Baywatch” today. While the whole thing is pretty interesting if you want to read about Pamela Anderson’s boobs, Nicole Eggert’s bitter regrets, and Jeremy Jackson’s drug problems (or if you want to see David Hasselhoff quoted as saying “My biggest challenge in life in women”), the most fascinating part for me was this little factoid, which was buried in a parenthetical:
Of the other principle actresses, Donna D’Errico declined to be interviewed. In an e-mail, D’Errico told Esquire.com of her plans to climb Mount Ararat to search for Noah’s Arc. “That is a very personal and religious journey for me,” she wrote. “I don’t want people to always just see me in the context of having been on Baywatch.” The trip was reportedly canceled over safety concerns.
GREENLIGHT THIS, HOLLYWOOD. GREENLIGHT THIS RIGHT NOW. I would watch a show titled “Donna D’Errico: Ark Hunter” all day long, to the point basic daily functions like bathing and eating actually start to suffer. You could team her up with Bear Grylls — who, for the record, has a wide open schedule right now — and fly them all over the world in search of Biblical artifacts. It would be like “Man vs. Wild” meets Tomb Raider meets, uh … [goes to IMDB to find something else Donna D’Errico was in] … HOLY CRAP THAT’S RIGHT SHE HOSTED “BATTLEBOTS.” Let’s get them in there, too. Donna D’Errico, Bear Grylls, and a bunch of Battlebots working together to find Noah’s Ark.
I smell
Emmy Nobel.
Wasting her time. Everyone knows Noah’s Ark is waiting to be completed off of I-68 in Maryland. [www.roadsideamerica.com]
I’ve been to Frostburg. It would be one of the first places God would target to be wiped out by a flood…
Love the illustration. Those Taiwanese animators have nothing on you guys.
Sounds good to me……
Pamela Anderson: Python Chewer was a huge hit…
Donna D’Errico still looks pretty good. I’d watch long enough for Bear Grylls to pee on her. But if they don’t hit that story arch by episode 3, they’re going to lose like 80% of the viewership.
Something, something, big tits, life preservers, etc. etc.
If only breast implants existed back in Noah’s time. Wouldn’t have needed an ark. Although I guess then the world would be inhabited by nothing but women, most of whom would be actresses or pornstars. Which sounds like the kind of planet the Enterprise crew might happen upon in a Trek porn parody.
Meanwhile, Yasmin Bleeth told Esquire.com of her plans to mount a guy named Ararat in search of a few grams of blow.
Oral history? I figured Pam had more of an @n@l history.
(never has a Rimshot been more appropriate)
Dear Donna,
Not everyone sees you in the context of just Baywatch. Many men also see you in the context of your numerous Playboy Spreads. And by “context” I mean “masterbate furiously.”
Anyway, I hope you you enjoy your Born Again experience.
Sincerely,
-The Evil Twin
…[goes to IMDB to find something else Donna D’Errico was in]…
Donna D’Errico also appeared in my KSK fantasy draft of playmates, as my 3rd round pick.
I read that two of every species of agent could fit in Donna D’Errico.