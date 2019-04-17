HBO

Who needs the Aladdin remake when we already have Daenerys Targaryen showing Jon Snow a whole new world?

In one of the more memorable scenes from the Game of Thrones season eight premiere, “Winterfell,” the Mother of Dragons convinces the King in the North to hop on her dragon Rhaegal for a joy ride. Dragons are a superior method of transportation than magic carpets, I have always said this. They eventually land beside a waterfall (what is it with Jon Snow and water?) when this happens.

That’s Drogon looking like an overprotective father, and Jon Snow about to soil his britches. Why would Drogon care so much about who Dany is making out (and maybe more) with? “My story of Drogon is, he’s the reincarnation of Khal Drogo, [Dany’s] hot husband from season one,” Game of Thrones sound designer Paula Fairfield explained on Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast. “That relationship I always have in mind when choosing Drogon’s [sound] palette.”

In other words, Drogon is pissed because that’s the moon of his life locking lips with a Northerner. Fairfield continued, “My story that I told myself is that he was being dominant. ‘I can piss way farther than you.’ He was kind of nice to him. ‘Maybe you’re fam.’ My comment in my head before he flew away was: ‘Remember, bro, she only rides me.'” Of course, this is her personal reincarnation theory (co-showrunner D.B. Weiss contends it’s actually a look of approval), but it’s fun to imagine Khal Drogo-via-Drogon’s inner monologue during the waterfall scene. It’s probably too graphic even for Thrones.

In other dragon news, riding one hurt Kit Harington’s balls:

“There was a bit where Jon almost falls off the dragon — swings round really violent like this — and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say stop. In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends — on this buck swinging me around by my testicles. Literally.” (Via)

No wonder shooting season eight was so “miserable.”

