Dropping Rafi Bombs: The 10 Dirtiest Things Jason Mantzoukas Has Ever Said

Welcome to Psychopath Week here on UPROXX. Yesterday, we more than implied that It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Dennis is a terrible human being, but he’s well adjusted compared to his FXX buddy, Rafi from The League. One man’s D.E.N.N.I.S. System is another man’s Murder Boner, with a side of cocaine and pocket hot dog. Rafi’s the best character on a show full of memorable, immaculately dressed weirdos, and his instant classic brodown hoedown with Dirty Randy last season proved that he could carry an episode by himself (the less Kevin, the better).
What I’m saying is, more Jason Mantzoukas on TV, please. The League is probably what he’s most well known for, but Mantzoukas has had small, yet memorable parts in Parks and Recreation, Enlightened, NTSF:SD:SUV::, Broad City, Bob’s Burgers, Review, Playing House, and pretty much every other comedy you love. He also co-hosts a BONKERS podcast, How Did This Get Made?, with Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael where he’s equally filthy (this, despite being a nice guy in real life). Let’s look at some of the grossest things Mantzoukas has ever said, whether as Rafi, another character, or himself.
It’s like cleaning peanut butter out of shag carpeting.
Can’t believe that didn’t make the list. The visual of that will never leave your head.
@virnomine
Somethings you cant unsee bro.
Great, now my brain is forever unclean.
Fighting girls, man.
I dyed my pubes white like Brian, so my dick is terrifying…
It goes without saying but “How Did This Get Made” is a delight, and each of their personalities play off each other great. I’ve gotten to the point where I like it so much I’ll actually watch the shitty movies of episodes they’ve done so I can follow along.
Last night for example, my girlfriend and I got drunk and watched “Reindeer Games” with Ben Affleck which might have the worst plot of a movie ever.
Yes! He’s just as delightfully gross on HDTGM.
Not nearly enough HDTGM on this list.
I was just listening to the Wild Wild West ep with Kevin Smith, and “you know something about superman, and that something is sexy” line kills me everytime
So are you guys not doing weekly League recaps anymore?
Man, the season 6 premiere was strooooong.
“You know what’s amazing? Is some people would consider this disrespectful.”
JJ watt saying “come on Ted” and picking up the casket like a suitcase was a personal highlight for me
@dissident Yeah, that was a great moment. I also dug pretty much all of the golf scenes.
@TmF The golf scenes were great. The idea of urban golf suddenly seems genius. Other than, you know, all the potential fines and citations. I suppose part of the game would be evading the authorities and/or strangers that you piss off.
Also:
“I got it! Don’t worry, it’s just a draft. Ted’s still dead.”
“I roofied about 40% of the drinks here, it’s a numbers game for me.”
“High five! I’d wash that hand. I’m taking this eagle… bkaw!”
Rafi is the greatest recurring character on television. I’d take one Rafi-centric episode per season.. anything more than that could ruin his greatness.
The second quote from his visit to Ruxin’s office is fantastic. Especially the eagle part. Makes me LOL every time.
Come on man, bump stuff with me! Chicks dig it when dudes bump stuff!
“toilet kitchen’s open….anybody want a coffee or to take a shit?”
It is my goal to one day have a limitless supply of pocket hot dogs.
The first episode of the new league season was terrible, I will never watch that show again unless Rafi is in it. Give him his own spin off, where no other characters ever ever get a cameo.
Incorrect
Extremely incorrect
I really think “Let’s all get the same girl pregnant tonight” is one of the dirtiest rafi-bombs. Especially with how excited he was when he said it. It’s up there with “Buddy, I don’t know who you are, but you’re about to get chlamydia,” on my list of favorite quotes from the League to repeat while drunk.
GATTACA!
LIKE A SAMURAI
On You Made It Weird, he told Pete Holmes about his extreme egg allergy that causes him to swell up in a lot of places.
“When I eat something with eggs, I’m like fuck, I gotta get laid with this big egg dick. And then I gotta get to a HOSPITAL!”
[www.nerdist.com]