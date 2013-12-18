The ‘Duck Dynasty’ Guys Have Some Interesting Thoughts About Vaginas And Buttholes And Gay People And Such

So GQ sent Kissing Suzy Kolber co-founder Drew Magary down to Louisiana to shoot both crossbows and the sh*t with Phil Robertson and the rest of the crew behind A&E’s bighugemega hit Duck Dynasty. The whole thing is very much worth reading, as it does a nice job of getting to the whys and hows of the show’s confusing popularity (10+ million viewers per week, $200k per episode for the family), but we are in the business of cherry-picking quotes and highlighting them, and as far as cherry-picked quotes go, this one from Phil, the Bible-thumping family’s patriarch, is quite a doozy.

“It seems like, to me, a vagina — as a man — would be more desirable than a man’s anus. That’s just me. I’m just thinking: There’s more there! She’s got more to offer. I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying? But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical.”

You know, I don’t know if the National Council for Vagina Advancement is (a) real, or (b) looking for a snappy new catchphrase, but if it is and they are, they could do a lot worse than “Vaginas: There’s More There!”

Anyway, again, as a reminder, over 10 million viewers. And thanks for the headline below, TMZ.

BbyXtBBIcAAsJYb

(via GQ)

