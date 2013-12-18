The ‘Duck Dynasty’ Guys Have Some Interesting Thoughts About Vaginas And Buttholes And Gay People And Such

So GQ sent Kissing Suzy Kolber co-founder Drew Magary down to Louisiana to shoot both crossbows and the sh*t with Phil Robertson and the rest of the crew behind A&E’s bighugemega hit Duck Dynasty. The whole thing is very much worth reading, as it does a nice job of getting to the whys and hows of the show’s confusing popularity (10+ million viewers per week, $200k per episode for the family), but we are in the business of cherry-picking quotes and highlighting them, and as far as cherry-picked quotes go, this one from Phil, the Bible-thumping family’s patriarch, is quite a doozy.
“It seems like, to me, a vagina — as a man — would be more desirable than a man’s anus. That’s just me. I’m just thinking: There’s more there! She’s got more to offer. I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying? But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical.”
You know, I don’t know if the National Council for Vagina Advancement is (a) real, or (b) looking for a snappy new catchphrase, but if it is and they are, they could do a lot worse than “Vaginas: There’s More There!”
Anyway, again, as a reminder, over 10 million viewers. And thanks for the headline below, TMZ.
(via GQ)
Never, ever visit Moundsville, West Virginia (probably goes without saying), where Duck Dynasty isn’t just a TV show, it’s a lifestyle.
You know that there are redneck dipshits in every state, right?
Grew up about 45 minutes from Moundsville. And although I don’t miss my childhood home, we were a bunch of backwards rednecks before Duck Dynasty too.
Damn, thats too close to Ohio yo
That’s not that surprising. What is surprising is 10 million people watching that. But then… MERICA!
Sadly, the 10M viewers don’t surprise me. Lowest common denominator and all that.
More what? MORE WHAT?
More vagina?
I remain happily and willfully ignorant of this phenomenon. I am aware that it exists and that it’s essentially a bunch of rich dudes who pretend to be salt-of-the-Earth country folk to dupe dummies out of as much money as they can with a merchandising onslaught.
A must-avoid in my house.
Indeed. My father, and possibly my brother, watch this, and yet I’ve still managed to avoid everything but knowing that it is a thing.
‘that it’s essentially a bunch of rich dudes who pretend to be salt-of-the-Earth country folk to dupe dummies out of as much money as they can with a merchandising onslaught.’
It is pretty clear that they are out to make money. But you are wrong about all of the other stuff. Stick to things that you at least know a little bit about.
Never judge a book by it’s cover. Unless said book looks like these dudes and is south of the Mason Dixon line.
ZZ Top did this look better. I don’t know their feelings on the gays however.
They focused on the girls who had legs and were crazy about a sharp-dressed man.
Sadly, they reside north of that line
Ignorant redneck is homophobic? Is this what passes for news? This would only be a story if the ignorant redneck WASN’T homophobic.
Well they do say “come on dudes” so I think they’re actually advocating homosexuality.
Homophobic? Probably. Ignorant? Hardly. He’s got a master’s degree in education and figured out how to go from growing up with no running water or electricity to being a multi-millionaire. Sounds like the opposite of ignorant to me.
Is anyone really surprised these guys feel or think this way?
What I really wanted to see was pictures or of Magary and the other rednecks jumping dirt mounds in the General Lee or moonshinin’.
Magary in camo overalls, shotgun in hand, chew in his lips, American flag bandanna covering his sweaty head as he sunburns like crazy? That’d be a great Xmas card.
I’ve been holidaying in the States for 3 weeks now and I see stuff for these guys everywhere but I still have no idea what the show is actually about.
Do yourself a favor and stay that way.
Ignorance is bliss.
The amount of Duck Dynasty themed Christmas decorations available is terrifying.
Not having any idea what this show is about is a GOOD thing.
Very surprised that hillbilly called it “anus”, I was thinking he’d call it a “fart box” or “stinkhole”
This comment made me laugh out loud.
I’m 34.
“We never, ever judge someone on who’s going to heaven, hell. That’s the Almighty’s job. We just love ’em, give ’em the good news about Jesus—whether they’re homosexuals, drunks, terrorists. We let God sort ’em out later, you see what I’m saying?”
The world would be much nicer if more “christians’ held this view.
I bet you believe in Santa Claus, magic, and Noahs Ark.
I got some magic beans to sell you.
So, you think the problem in the world is that there are not enough Christians who equate homosexuals and terrorists?
Meanwhile he comes up with plenty of reasons why homosexuality is wrong and calls it “sin.” Yep. No judgement there. None at all.
No hypocrisy either.
The fuck? Do you not know what Judgment is, in the context of what he is saying, versus “judgment,” in the context of saying something is morally, ethically, or legally wrong? Are you seriously trying to suggest he should refrain from making moral judgments on the actions of others? If so, are you some kind of sociopath or something? People make judgments, positive, negative, or neutral, hundreds of times a day. It would be impossible for a society to function without doing so.
Of course, what you really mean is you don’t agree with his judgment on this particular issue. Fine, say so, provide reasons why you think so, and engage in a debate. Calling people hypocrites (unless you have reason to suspect the man himself is gay, I don’t see how you can make such a claim) doesn’t do anything other than make you look like an asshole.
No, nyccine, I’m not saying he should refrain from judgements. I’m saying he shouldn’t claim not to judge after so clearly passing judgement on those whom he considers to be sinners. And I fully understand what he’s referring to by using the term Judgement, but referring to people as sinners puts him pretty squarely in the position of Judge as well as judge. And fuck you for calling me a sociopath.
[I Care About The Texans drops mic]
[throws the double middle fingers up]
Christ commanded his followers to preach the Gospel, which includes the message that certain behaviors are sinful, and that there are ultimately eternal consequences for that; it isn’t “you’re ok, I’m ok, and Buddy Christ is cool with that, at least as long as you’re not doing something super awful.” Robertson is obligated to do this by the command of the one he worships. It is utterly incoherent to twist the statement that he cannot be the one who Judges (really, a tautology; by doctrine humans simply don’t have the capability to Judge, not being God and all) into “he’s not allowed to say certain behaviors are wrong”
Let’s not kid ourselves here, the point is that you just don’t agree with his beliefs on what is wrong in this particular circumstance. You would not be pulling this nonsense if he were saying “God ultimately judges, but clearly murder is wrong.” Fuck you for being an intellectually dishonest asshole.
Another quote from the article: “All you have to do is look at any society where there is no Jesus. I’ll give you four: Nazis, no Jesus. Look at their record. Uh, Shintos? They started this thing in Pearl Harbor. Any Jesus among them? None. Communists? None. Islamists? Zero. That’s 80 years of ideologies that have popped up where no Jesus was allowed among those four groups. Just look at the records as far as murder goes among those four groups.”
Definitely laughed my ass off at the Islamists one. Yeah, your ignorant ass is totally right. A religion that celebrates Jesus as a prophet has no Jesus in it whatsoever. It’s okay to be ignorant though because I’d hate for his “immaculate” christian hands to be burned by touching some dirty a-rab book.
Man, no one better tell this dude about minor incidents like the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition, the Thirty Years’ War or the Salem Witch Trials.
Want to try something more recent there champ?
Sorry, I didn’t realize there was a specific date range we were allowed to use.
How about Eric Robert Rudolph, the devout Christian who planted bombs at gay bars, abortion clinics and the Atlanta Olympics in the 1990s? Or the devout Christian terrorists in the Army of God who murdered doctors and bombed abortion clinics around the same time? Or that devout Christian Timothy McVeigh who blew up the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City? How about the devout Christian who shot Dr. George Tiller? Or the devout Christian who shot up that Sikh temple in 2012?
Is that enough for you, champ?
Current events KO! FATALITY!
LOL, Otto Douche strikes again. You’e equating individual and homicidal Christians who did awful things with the systematic atrocities perpetrated by Nazi’s, communists, the entire country of Japan, and a very large group of Islamic terrorists. I’m sorry that google only provides scattered facts for you and can’t structure your arguments, but you need to try harder. My God you are fucking retarded. Yes, the pun is intended.
Yeah that devout Atheist Timmy McVeigh. Real Christian. No mainstream Christian group advocates violence. But Islamic groups do. Those are facts. Keep coming with the lies though Otto. It’s what you guys are best at.
V Dub is out of Gas, indeed.
Nice job Otto.
Can you please tell me who the “mainstream” Christian and Islamic groups are so that I may research them, since you know them all?
Also curious on your thoughts on the fine christians of the Westboro Baptist Church?
^ Homerun
Hooooooollllllly Waaaaaaaaaaaaar!
Fine, drop McVeigh off the list. How else do you want to move the goalposts?
This was in response to the flat statement that mass violence happens in “any society where there is no Jesus.”
So, first I listed massive atrocities that were directly attributable to the main voices of Christianity in their day — the first Crusade was launched by the pope, you know, and the Spanish Inquisition and Thirty Years’ War were waged by the Catholic and Protestant leaders of those nations in the name of their faith — but you complained that these were too old.
So I picked some examples of Christians who sincerely believed in Jesus but nevertheless committed gruesome acts of violence. Those aren’t too old, right, but they’re not “official” enough?
Please, draw the boundaries even narrower if you can. Make it so that the only evidence you’ll accept comes from within the city limits of Lexington, Kentucky in March of 2013.
Oh, Jesus, Cake Eater is here to back you up. With that razor-sharp wit, you’re sure to win the day.
“Otto Douche”? Where does he get these gems?!
Or we can go with “all organized religion is completely ridiculous and bad when taken to its extremes by people looking to justify being violent bigots with a higher power” and call it a day? No idea why left-wing people feel the need to defend right-wing Muslims and berate Christians and right-wing people feel compelled to do the reverse when they’re really two sides of the same coin.
What Cheezits said.
I’m simply pointing out that, contrary to the Duck Whisperer’s statement, organized Christianity has plenty of blood on its hands.
Pointing out how examples you use to support your argument are lacking, and not even analogous, is “moving the goalposts?”
Oh, silly me, of course it is, how could it be otherwise. Otto is right because he is, Q E muthafuckin’ D.
Just to clarify some things, Otto, the First Crusade was called by Pope Urban the Second as a result of the slaughter of Christians by invading Seljuk Turks – aid was begged of the European powers by the then Byzantine Empire. I suppose you could fashion an argument that they had no right to defend their brethren, and that the Turks were wholly justified in conquering a foreign people, putting them to the sword (they denied them even the Jizya, demanded by the Qu’ran. Not that that would make it less barbaric, but still), but then you’d basically just be making an argument that you’re an asshole.
The Spanish Inquisition was instituted because Ferdinand the Second fucking forced the Pope to do so; Rome was under threat of invasion by the Turks, and the Spanish Empire was the only one with the force to stop them. That’s why the Inquisition was almost exclusively run by the monarchy, not the papacy, and accusations of heresy were mostly used as a pretext to seize property and/or intimidate the populace to prevent insurrections. But let’s just go ahead and grant it as the Pope should have stood up for what’s right, regardless of whether it would have led to the destruction of the Church in Europe or whatever.
The Thirty Year’s War was only nominally about “faith” – as any historian will tell you, the principal driver was political rivalries amongst the various factions in Europe, particularly the rivalry between the Hapsburgs and the Bourbons.
But hey, at least you can lay the Salem Witch Trials at the feet of religious extremism. Well, actually, it would be more proper to blame it on mass hysteria, no different than, say, the immediate aftermath of 9/11 when people were falling all over themselves to implement draconian policies without thinking about the consequences, but at least it had a religious instead of secular flair. So there’s that.
But we’re still left with the problem of trying to tie lone, or at most amazingly tiny cells of radical Christians – whose actions stand in direct opposition to the clear text of the Scripture they supposedly believe – to the entirety of the Christian faith, while at the same time minimizing the actions of large numbers of Muslims, whose holy book in fact says what they are doing is just.
How about the Vatican smuggling nazi criminals out of Germany to South America? The investigations into the Vatican bank or maybe all the child sex abuse cases [en.wikipedia.org].
I like turtles.
Someone forgot to tell him about Hitlers Passion play
I really find this thread better when I read MissingLink’s comments as if he’s FlavaFlav and Otto is Chuck D. Toss in a saxophone beat and this is basically a new Public Enemy album.
And SHAME on you all for forgetting, ya know, the ENTIRE subjugation of the New World peoples in the name of Christianity. Go to any country on the North or South American continent and ask the Natives about how “good” Christians were when they settled here. Oh right, you can’t, most of them are dead.
Arabs and Chinese came to Latin American nations before 1492, traded and went home. Christian Columbus came here, enslaved and murdered thousands and sowed the seeds of servitude that still have an impact today.
But besides that…yeah, nothing at all.
Good article. Even though Drew didn’t agree with Phil’s beliefs, and vice-versa, there was still a big sense of respect for one another.
Damn you beat me to it
Yeah, I’m not gonna join the liberal haterade train. I say its a good thing these dudes from totally different backgrounds could actually get along pretty well. And of course there’s going to be an immediate backlash against both Drew and the Duck Hunter dude, but again people are always more understanding if you just hang out and have a beer with one another.
He’s actually already been suspended by A&E, and won’t be allowed to appear on the show. That’s probably as good as a cancellation.
The counsel would have to drop their “It’s what’s for dinner” catchphrase though.
Good article, it was very even handed. Margery did a good job of contrasting his extremist views and faults with his positive outlook on things and interesting back story. Modern media has a way of focusing on a fault and not so much looking at a whole picture. I think this is a good example of they type of article that help people open up dialogue between one another. #shitty editorial #fart noise
Thats the same impression I had.
Not surprised, watch Phil meet their male pet photographer.
[youtu.be]
“There’s more there, man!”
Phil wishes buttholes had clits.
Are we at minute 14 yet? This has to have a shelf life…
What I think is interesting is if you read the GQ article Phil knows that their fame has a shelf life, and he’s just trying to use what time he has left to get the word out.
Yeah, I was impressed with the self-awareness.
They have opinions and beliefs, and they really try to help people. They have as much right to believe something is wrong, just as much as another person can believe it is right.
A very large percentage of the Christian population agrees with the opinions on homosexuality that he gives in this article. In fact, almost every mainstream/prominent religion forbids or speaks negatively of homosexuality. He isn’t saying anything controversial here to anybody other than western liberals.
People don’t like being told they are wrong. Anyone offended by the reasonable straight-forward arguments Phil Robertson laid out knows they are wrong but would rather fight and whine than accept the truth.
Are you guys Stephen Colbert-ing right now? Like, I want to come here and give the liberal side of the argument, but honestly, reading what you guys write proves our side a hell of a lot better.
Squish, no one is saying that they don’t have the RIGHT to believe that gays are inferior. Having the right to believe something means that the government cannot arrest or punish you for having those beliefs but does not protect you from criticism concerning your beliefs (BCS other people have the same right!) CakeEater is right to say that this is only controversial to western liberals bcs everyone knows that homosexuality is contained only to western countries AND people who hold liberal beliefs. V Dub, like I said, I assume you’re Colbert-ing here but if you aren’t, most would NOT agree that “a vagina should be more desirable than a man’s anus” is, while straight-forward, not reasonable given what modern science understands about homosexuality.
If you guys aren’t kidding, do me a favor, talk a LOT more and a LOT louder. The most eloquent liberal in the world couldn’t do a better job dismissing the conservative argument than you guys do in defending it.
I’m assuming that a comment on this post made without any vitriol must be what confused you.
^^This.
Bigfatmoo, since I can’t understand your writing, can you explain whether I am understanding it correctly please? Did you really just say that most would NOT agree that “a vagina should be more desirable than a man’s anus?” From the stats I’ve seen, and I’m rounding up, about 4% of the American male population is either gay or bisexual. This would essentially be the percentage of the population that finds a male’s anus more desirable than a female’s vagina, and that’s not assuming bi-sexual men find a vagina equally as desirable or a bit more so. I’m failing to grasp how Phil Robertson isn’t expressing the majority opinion here.
I just had to sit through a co-worker’s conversation about the liberal media & those “LGBT…folks….” bashing a bunch of guys who are just expressing their honest opinions.
‘MERICA. Kill me now.
I think what he means is that women have vaginas and buttholes. Two for one, AMIRIte?!?
If you’re doing things right, vaginas are self-lubricating, so that’s an attraction, I guess.
No, there’s a difference between stupid and ignorant. This guy’s ignorant, but probably not stupid.
OK, I totally posted that comment in the wrong spot. Although, I must say I kind of like it better in this context.
Goddammit you got religion in my tv blog. Guess I’ll have to throw it out.
So, it seems A&E wasn’t pleased with Phil’s comments and suspended him indefinitely. Not sure what that means in regards to filming the show.