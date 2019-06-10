Universal Pictures

Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is currently shooting his massive Dune remake with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and a boatload of other pretty people. Seeing as how author Frank Herbert’s classic tombs of science fiction and fantasy has already been adapted into a cult classic film and a mediocre mini-series, it’s one hell of an undertaking on Villeneuve’s part. Yet that didn’t stop him from signing on to helm a Dune series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.

Per Variety:

Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune novel series, Dune: The Sisterhood is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.

In a statement, the director explained that “the Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me… Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

Villeneuve will direct the pilot and executive produce the series with Jon Spaihts, who is writing it. The pair also co-wrote the Dune film’s screenplay with Eric Roth. While the movie is slated to hit theaters on November 20th, 2020, WarnerMedia offered no indication for when Dune: The Sisterhood would begin streaming.

(Via Variety)