Gabrielle Union will not return to the next season of America’s Got Talent, and her husband, Dwayne Wade, wants to know why. Union will reportedly not return to America’s Got Talent: The Champions for its second season, and there are rumblings that the move is more than just an ordinary staffing change.

Wade tweeted a long thread about the decision and his disappointment that she would not return to the show, praising her work and questioning why NBC decided not to renew her contract.

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Wade says he wants a “good answer” for why she was fired, but also cryptically praised his wife for “standing up for what she stands for.”

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So 🥂 to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Union tweeted a message of thanks to her supporters, but didn’t elaborate on why the decision was made.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

The tweets come after Variety reported on Tuesday about a “toxic” workplace environment that Union apparently wanted changed. The Variety story reported that Union wanted staffers to take an incident to NBC human resources, specifically a joke made by Jay Leno that offended some Asian-American staffers.