HBO

Ed Sheeran played a Lannister soldier in the Game of Thrones season seven premiere. Wait, that can’t be right. There’s no way the guy who sings “Shape of You,” Taylor Swift’s red-headed buddy, was on Thrones. [checks notes] Huh, apparently he was, and he even had lines of dialogue. Weird! Sheeran’s cameo was polarizing among fans, but at least it made Maisie Williams happy. In a follow-up interview after the episode aired, Sheeran said while it was fun being on the show, “I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

Well, good news, everybody (especially Hodor): it turns out the Lannister soldier, who had a name (Ed) and hit single (“Hands of Gold”), was almost killed off-screen. The confirmation came during Sunday’s season eight premiere when Bronn is being, um, “entertained” by a trio of women. While attending to the sellsword, the ladies discuss the aftermath of last season’s battle between the Lannister and Targaryen forces. “Ginger” Eddie “came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now,” one of them says, prompting another to ask, “How does he sleep with no eyelids?” Kissed by fire, indeed.

ABC

So, “Eddie” survived his encounter with Daenerys’ dragons, but it sounds like his life is a nightmare now. A note to future Game of Thrones guest stars: something bad will happen to your face.