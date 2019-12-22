Eddie Murphy Accidentally Let A Swear Slip During This Bonkers ‘SNL’ Cake Sketch

The final Saturday Night Live episode of 2019 could have been a fun but forgetful one. For as great as guest host Eddie Murphy is, the SNL alum and the show’s current writers have every opportunity to “phone it in” with successive revivals of the comedian’s best-known characters and left it at that. Thankfully, that’s not what happened. On the contrary, this weekend’s SNL was one of the best of the season, and one of its crowning achievements was actually a wholly original sketch in which a baking contest entry turned out to be a portal to hell.

The sketch in question, “Holiday Baking Championship,” saw Murphy playing a contestant in a Food Network-esque reality competition series alongside Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, and Kyle Mooney. Only Gardner’s cake was actually good. The rest were awful for a variety of different reasons — like the fact that Mooney’s was basically a castle made with dildos — but Murphy’s was the crowning achievement. It was supposed to look like Sonic the Hedgehog. Instead, it was literally a demonic beast with human teeth that was, as Murphy put it, “real bad.”

It also made the SNL veteran let slip a “sh*t” that, as the video above indicates, was bleeped out by the censors. When the sketch was airing live, however, they weren’t able to catch it in time.

It’s not quite the same as an f-bomb, but even so, Murphy is now a part of an exclusive club of SNL cast members, guest hosts, and cameos who have accidentally ignored F.C.C. rules and regulations regarding televised obscenities.