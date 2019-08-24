‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Will Reportedly Hit Netflix In October

AMC

Disney may have the streaming service everyone is talking about as D23 continues this weekend, but Netflix is striking back in a huge way for fans of prestige dramas. According to reports, the Breaking Bad movie is extremely real, very much done and coming to Netflix this fall.

The New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff reported on Saturday that the Breaking Bad movie is, indeed, done and is coming a lot sooner than we thought.

According to a report, the movie will hit Netflix in October.

Per The New York Times:

On Monday, Netflix plans to announce that it will release a new “Breaking Bad” movie that will center on Pinkman, the excitable meth cook played by Paul, who was last seen in the TV series speeding off in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino to parts unknown. The film, called “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” and will be released on Netflix on Oct. 11. The film is also expected to be broadcast at a later date on AMC, the cable network where the TV series was originally shown from 2008 to 2013.

The Times’ report includes an interview with Aaron Paul, who plays Jessie Pinkman. And though it is extremely light on details, Paul seems thrilled that the movie is happening.

“It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”