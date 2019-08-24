What happened to Jesse Pinkman? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

Disney may have the streaming service everyone is talking about as D23 continues this weekend, but Netflix is striking back in a huge way for fans of prestige dramas. According to a report, the Breaking Bad movie is extremely real, very much done and coming to Netflix this fall.

The New York Times‘ Dave Itzkoff reported on Saturday that the Breaking Bad movie is, indeed, done and is coming a lot sooner than we thought. That’s right: Bob Odenkirk was right when he said the movie was already in the can. It’s done, and ready for streaming eyes.

The movie will hit Netflix on October 11. The news first broke in a New York Times article detailing plans for the release, and Netflix later dropped the trailer, apparently a few days earlier than expected.

Per The New York Times:

On Monday, Netflix plans to announce that it will release a new “Breaking Bad” movie that will center on Pinkman, the excitable meth cook played by Paul, who was last seen in the TV series speeding off in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino to parts unknown. The film, called “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad,” and will be released on Netflix on Oct. 11. The film is also expected to be broadcast at a later date on AMC, the cable network where the TV series was originally shown from 2008 to 2013.

The trailer shows people asking Skinny Pete in a dark room where Jessie Pinkman went, but they don’t get many answers from the latter’s former friend.

“I have no idea where he is,” Skinny Pete says. “But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you.”

It’s clear there would be some incentive to give up some information, but that won’t happen here.

“Because I’ve been watching the news, same as everybody else,” Skinny Pete says. “I’ve seen that little cage of his they kept him in. I heard about all they did to him to make sure he kept cooking. So sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. No way I help you people put Jessie Pinkman back inside a cage.”

Information may be scarce. But we do, however, get a title card for the movie.