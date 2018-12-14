Getty Image

Back in 2017, Eliza Dushku appeared on a few episodes of the CBS show Bull. She played J.P. Nunnelly, a criminal defense lawyer who developed a flirtatious repartee with its anti-hero, a roguish trial consultant played by NCIS veteran Michael Weatherly. Dushku’s appearance was short-lived, though a New York Times report reveals that Dushku was supposed to have remained on the show as a regular. Instead, as per the piece, she received a confidential $9.5 million settlement, intended to resolve claims that she was retaliated against after alleging she was sexually harassed on the set.

The Times piece claimed Weatherly had, on multiple occasions, made jokes about Dushku’s appearance, including one about a potential threesome, and even one about his “rape van.” The jokes were made in front of the cast and crew, creating, as Dushku said, an uncomfortable atmosphere, in which crew members started making comments to her as well, leaving her feeling “disgusted and violated.”

When Dushku raised complaints to the network, she soon found herself written off the show, after having been told she would remain a regular over multiple seasons. After considering a lawsuit, she instead entered talks with the network. During that time, Mark Engstrom, the chief compliance officer at CBS, attempted to play hard ball, as per the Times.

Mr. Engstrom handed over outtakes from “Bull” in the belief that they would help the company’s cause, because they showed Ms. Dushku cursing on the set, investigators wrote in the draft of their report. The strategy backfired. The outtakes were a “gold mine” for Ms. Dushku, the lawyers wrote, because they “actually captured some of the harassment on film.”

Instead, they agreed to the aforementioned settlement.