Ellen Page And Kate Mara Made A Convincing Case For Starring In ‘True Detective’ Season 2

We know Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will play two of the three main roles on True Detective next season, but who’s going to be the female lead? Here’s an idea: instead of one actress, make it TWO actresses. Here’s an even better idea: have one actress sit on the shoulder of the other actress and make them walk around in a giant coat, like something from The Muppet Show.

Kate Mara and Ellen Page made their convincing #TrueDetectiveSeason2 case in Funny or Die’s Tiny Detectives spoof. McConaughey is missed, but then Page says “face-penis” and they whip out their prop gun and badge, and it’s like, “Rust who?” Could use more Daddario, but that’s true of most things in life.