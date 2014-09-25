Ellen Page And Kate Mara Made A Convincing Case For Starring In ‘True Detective’ Season 2

09.25.14 5 Comments

We know Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will play two of the three main roles on True Detective next season, but who’s going to be the female lead? Here’s an idea: instead of one actress, make it TWO actresses. Here’s an even better idea: have one actress sit on the shoulder of the other actress and make them walk around in a giant coat, like something from The Muppet Show.

Kate Mara and Ellen Page made their convincing #TrueDetectiveSeason2 case in Funny or Die’s Tiny Detectives spoof. McConaughey is missed, but then Page says “face-penis” and they whip out their prop gun and badge, and it’s like, “Rust who?” Could use more Daddario, but that’s true of most things in life.

Tiny Detectives with Kate Mara and Ellen Page from Funny Or Die

