Getty Image

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

Game of Thrones has now wrapped up for good, and anyone who thought that the series would end with Daenerys Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne was in for a rude awakening over the course of Season 8. After going full-on Targaryen Mad Queen and killing thousands of innocent men, women, and children in King’s Landing, Daenerys was ultimately stabbed through the heart by her lover-nephew, Jon Snow, and perished just feet away from the throne that she had fought so hard to win.

The twist must have been a huge burden for actress Emilia Clarke to bear, as she had to hold the secret in for more than a year after filming completed. This was more than apparent in a since-resurfaced viral red carpet interview (with Entertainment Tonight) in which Clarke was asked whether or not she was happy with how things ended for her character.

Emilia Clarke has been warning us but we all deaf and blind 😂 “Best season evah!”#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0Opb15LexN — •Scarlette• (@culposkenken) May 13, 2019

But the moment that apparently gave Clarke the most anxiety apparently happened during an Oscars after party thrown by Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Chateau Marmont earlier this year. While sitting at the bar with friends, none other than Queen Bey approached her to compliment her work on Thrones. And, well, like many of us would — Clarke kinda lost it a little bit, as she told The New Yorker: