Remember “StarbucksGate”? It was a much more lighthearted “–gate” than the one in which our president is currently embroiled. And the incident — in which a Starbucks cup was clearly visible in a shot in the medieval-ish fantasy program Game of Thrones — proved a fun distraction during the show’s divisive final stretch. There was a lot of pointed figures, a lot of Agatha Christie-esque conspiracy theorizing, but finally, some six months later, Emilia Clarke has revealed the true (alleged) culprit.

The actress, promoting her very non-GoT-ish rom-com Last Christmas, was on The Tonight Show Wednesday, as caught by Entertainment Weekly, when she blurted out the truth to host Jimmy Fallon. Anyway, if you thought the perp was Conleth Hill, the Irish actor who played Lord Varys on over 50 episodes, you’re in luck!

“Here’s the truth,” Clarke told Fallon. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

Why didn’t Hill come clean sooner? Clarke said he had a perfectly sound reason for that. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you,’” Clarke said. “And I was like, ‘What?!’”

So three cheers for Clarke, who’s long been one of the crime’s prime suspects, and who was even publicly accused by Sophie Turner back in early May on another American late night talk show. We all owe her an apology. Now we can rest easy and return our attention to another trying Game of Thrones-related matter: Why did its two showrunners leave Star Wars in the lurch?

(Via EW)