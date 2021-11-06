The entertainment industry is not screwing around when it comes to COVID-19 safety. Vaccines mandates are widespread on sets, with cast and crew required to be vaccinated on the majority of sets. Those who refuse to comply are shown the door, even if they’re big names. And the latest who won’t play ball appears to be Emilio Estevez.

According to Deadline, the beloved actor will not be back for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in which he reprised the role of Gordon Bombay, who in the 1992 original movie was a grumpy lawyer forced to coach a ramshackle Pee-Wee hockey team. This comes, as per Deadline, “after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement.” Estevez’ reps have so far not commented, but the source says he “has declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy.”

When Estevez joined the cast of the Disney+ revival, which debuted in March, he was returning to the world of one of his biggest hits, which nearly 30 years ago made a mint at the box office and became a VHS staple. Estevez wasn’t the lead on the show, so this won’t require a massive overhaul. Besides, it’s not the first time his character has stepped back; in the threequel, D3: The Mighty Ducks, Gordon hands reins to another coach (Jeffrey Nordling), then spends the remainder of the movie hanging in the sidelines. But now he’ll simply be AWOL, and all because he’s appears to be another person who appears doesn’t listen to experts.

(Via Deadline)