The #TimesUp movement was front and center at this year’s Oscars and with it the related issues of sexual equality and visibility. Also related: Emma Stone might’ve just walked away with the award for most savage burn of the night. Stone, who was on hand to present the night Best Director award, came to slay with her scripted takedown of the Academy’s long-standing tradition of nominating mostly men in the category. Stone, who rocked a satin pantsuit because why the hell not, introduced the nominees by recognizing their brilliance and their gender disparity.
The actress listed the films, leading with this scathing burn: “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”
In other words, Stone threw so much shade even the bright lights at the Dolby Theater couldn’t save the Academy’s testosterone-fueled boner for men who direct movies. Look, we get it, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water was beautiful and unique and Jordan Peele’s Get Out will stand the test of time, but considering it’s been nearly 10 years since a woman won in this category, maybe we can work towards at least nominating one or two more? Equality is sexy after all.
Oh and lest we all forgot, though Stone capably called out the sexism at the Oscars this year, Natalie Portman’s been on this feminist train for a while now.
We need need definitions for savage and joke.
In this case savage joke = fact. Not a joke at all by definition.
So who were the other woman nominees that were snubbed this year? Patty Jenkins? Dee Rees? Don’t get me wrong they made good movies but I don’t think you can definitively say they’re more deserving than PTA…
And yet Ladybird and Greta Gerwig whiffed. Ladybird was really good and I was pulling for some element of it to reach acclaim. Sadly wasn’t to be. But I didn’t dislike the eventual winners.
Women don’t get nominated for directing because they spend most of their time in the kitchen and in front of the mirror
YOU SIR HAVE WON THE TROLL AWARDS. HERE, HAVE THIS AS A PRIZE: 💩
just like when natalie portman did it, this screams of selfishness to me.
like, look, i agree more women need to be behind the camera. here’s an idea, start taking more roles with female directors. but don’t try and belittle what is likely the highest point of these other people’s careers just to score some cheap political points.
“ the Academy’s testosterone-fueled boner for men who direct movies.”
Or, ya know, quality-fueled boner for whoever directs the best movies, but whatever.
Affirmative action-style quotas is not the same as equality. If you feel that a female director must be included in the nominees, then you run the risk of belittling her contribution by it being in question whether she was nominated on merit or because she is a woman. At the same time, if she is only nominated because we need a woman among the list, then a deserving male is missing out also.
Leni Riefenstahl was once given the run of a country’s entire film industry. The leader who appointed her must have been one enlightened guy.
Those 4 men don’t deserve to be named because they’re men is the message I got from this.
Maybe if women were making better movies they would win more Oscars.
Well, that’s a stupid statement. Considering that women are making great films, they just aren’t being chosen to direct nearly as often as men.
Sweet Lord have mercy. Another article with “throwing shade” in it. This site is a fucking joke.
Also, women and people of color should win every award. This system is broke.
Emma Stone saying “These 4 Men & Greta Gerwig” during the Best Director intro was ignorant because 1) that comment erases Black director Jordan Peele & Hispanic director Guillermo Del Toro, 2) Emma took an Asian role in that film Aloha, & 3) she worked w/ Woody Allen despite child molestation allegations. But apparently Uproxx is ok with erasure of people of color, whitewashing and looks the other way concerning child molestation allegations.
P.S. I’m not saying we shouldn’t have more female directors nominated, but white women always do that thing where they erase other minorities while trying to lift up other white women, and I’m beyond sick of it.
It’s the flavour of the day which is why upprox “writers” get creamy over all of the feminist stories they misrepresent. Last year the same context would have been applauded.
White women are the most oppressed people according to themselves. The #metoo movement only took off after white women took it as their own. Its older than most people realize and started by a black women. Black women made a point calling out the hypocrisy when white women didnt say shit when Leslie Jones was getting harassed.
Ugh… by commenting on what Emma is wearing and her general aesthetics, you contribute to the problem of the patriarchy. You contradict yourself. Just write an article about a human without making mention of “her outfit” FFS.
Thank god the real issue here has been addressed.
I’m happy to explain my point of view :) I’m reading between the lines of what the writer is missing and the way that the patriarchy is built into society. In other articles written by Jessica, say of a man or recently an older actor Frances McDormand, is the person’s looks mentioned? That’s typically a way to value place value on young women…
I feel if the writer of the article wanted to represent a view of feminism, they wouldn’t need to mention a person’s looks because it has nothing to do with the actual article’s premise. It would be a stronger point of view if the article focused on the that and speaking to the outfit/looks actually contradicts the premise and what feminism mean. It misses the big picture and the problems with society as a whole that these ways of thinking are accepted and normalized for one gender over the other. Yes it happens for men- but not in equal measures like it does with women.
Women outnumber men. women live longer than men. When a child it conceived, it is the woman who gets to decide whether to keep it or not, and the man must pay child support for 18 years should she decide to keep it against his wishes. In child custody cases, it is the woman who has the advantage. One of the richest and most powerful person in this country, Oprah Winfrey is a woman. But for her arrogance and underhandedness, a woman would have become President of the United States of America. A woman founded and owned eBay, one of the largest e-commerce businesses in history. Many television shows and movies have female leads: Maude, Julia, That’s My Mamma, Supergirl, Wonder Woman (series and film), Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, Mrs. Miniver, Anastasia, Little Foxes, Terminator, the Sarah Conner Chronicles, Juno, the Help, Fried Green Tomatoes, Orphan Black and on and on. Yes, there are creeps like Harvey Weinstein, but there are also good guys, who don’t make the news. Mark Wahlberg was so guilted by the fact that he made more than Michelle Williams on a reshoot, that he donated his $1.5 million to questionable woman’s cause. Was it that Wahlberg made more money because he was a man or because he has a better agent and has been in more successful films. No offense, Michelle, but the only movie I’ve seen you in is Species, where, as far as I remember, you didn’t even have a speaking role. The fact is that right wing women today are pouncing on men in general for no apparent reason than you bolster themselves, and, to be perfectly honest, it smacks of gender bullying.