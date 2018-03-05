The #TimesUp movement was front and center at this year’s Oscars and with it the related issues of sexual equality and visibility. Also related: Emma Stone might’ve just walked away with the award for most savage burn of the night. Stone, who was on hand to present the night Best Director award, came to slay with her scripted takedown of the Academy’s long-standing tradition of nominating mostly men in the category. Stone, who rocked a satin pantsuit because why the hell not, introduced the nominees by recognizing their brilliance and their gender disparity.
The actress listed the films, leading with this scathing burn: “These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”
In other words, Stone threw so much shade even the bright lights at the Dolby Theater couldn’t save the Academy’s testosterone-fueled boner for men who direct movies. Look, we get it, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water was beautiful and unique and Jordan Peele’s Get Out will stand the test of time, but considering it’s been nearly 10 years since a woman won in this category, maybe we can work towards at least nominating one or two more? Equality is sexy after all.
Oh and lest we all forgot, though Stone capably called out the sexism at the Oscars this year, Natalie Portman’s been on this feminist train for a while now.
We need need definitions for savage and joke.
In this case savage joke = fact. Not a joke at all by definition.
So who were the other woman nominees that were snubbed this year? Patty Jenkins? Dee Rees? Don’t get me wrong they made good movies but I don’t think you can definitively say they’re more deserving than PTA…
And yet Ladybird and Greta Gerwig whiffed. Ladybird was really good and I was pulling for some element of it to reach acclaim. Sadly wasn’t to be. But I didn’t dislike the eventual winners.
just like when natalie portman did it, this screams of selfishness to me.
like, look, i agree more women need to be behind the camera. here’s an idea, start taking more roles with female directors. but don’t try and belittle what is likely the highest point of these other people’s careers just to score some cheap political points.
“ the Academy’s testosterone-fueled boner for men who direct movies.”
Or, ya know, quality-fueled boner for whoever directs the best movies, but whatever.
Affirmative action-style quotas is not the same as equality. If you feel that a female director must be included in the nominees, then you run the risk of belittling her contribution by it being in question whether she was nominated on merit or because she is a woman. At the same time, if she is only nominated because we need a woman among the list, then a deserving male is missing out also.
Leni Riefenstahl was once given the run of a country’s entire film industry. The leader who appointed her must have been one enlightened guy.
Those 4 men don’t deserve to be named because they’re men is the message I got from this.
Maybe if women were making better movies they would win more Oscars.
Well, that’s a stupid statement. Considering that women are making great films, they just aren’t being chosen to direct nearly as often as men.
Also, women and people of color should win every award. This system is broke.