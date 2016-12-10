Emmy Rossum Wants Equal Pay To Come Back For ‘Shameless’ Season 8

Update: Rossum, who received vocal support from Macy, took to Twitter to indicate the show’s renewal for season 8, signaling a peaceful resolution to the pay dispute.
Shameless has been a cornerstone of Showtime’s line up for seven seasons now, and Emmy Rossum‘s performance as the oldest Gallagher sibling, Fiona, has been nothing short of a revelation. Playing a deeply flawed heroine that is trying to pull herself and her family out of poverty while being constantly undermined by a broken system and her own choices, it is honestly a travesty that Rossum hasn’t gotten more awards notice for her work on Shameless. However, Rossum is looking for more recognition in a different area, demanding a higher pay grade than her male costar William H. Macy for the show’s next season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rossum is looking to renegotiate her contract to make more per episode than Macy should the show get an eighth season, and if a deal isn’t reached, the network can either cancel the show or write out Fiona. Fiona has long been the beating heart of the show (alongside Jeremy Allen White’s Lip) and objectively the lead, it is more than fair for her to demand a raise. Macy’s paycheck is rumored to be one of the highest on cable television, while Rossum has been putting in the work for much less for years. Here’s hoping Showtime makes the right decision and pays Rossum what she has so clearly earned. While Macy had the more extensive resume going into the show, Rossum has truly made the role her own.
So she really doesn’t want equal pay then?
If you let facts get in the way of a clickbait headline again you’re fucking fired.
They should cancel it for no other reason than they have completely destroyed Lip.
Lip becoming Frank has been the best his character has been since season 4.
How Gallavitch played out is something to be angry about.
To each his own. Lip could have made something of himself, and that he pisses it all away is why I dropped this show.
Fiona is that show. Macy is great in the role of Frank but that character has passed its expiration date. Emmy should have been making the same as Macy since Season 2.
Macy has 1 oscar nomination, 34 acting awards and 60 other nominations vs Rossum having 1 golden globe, 8 awards and 20 nominations. They’ll write her off the show before paying her more than Macy.
Macy is barely a character anymore and has the least heart out of all of them, Fiona is The main character and has been since season one. My bet is Macy agrees with her.
yea but there’s a thing called scale, and its based on work history and prior achievement.
couple that with she hasnt really done much outside of the show, it’s a hard sell.
Maybe that’s the problem that needs solving.
She’s the star I’d say she deserves a pay bump
The British version of Fiona left after the first season.
(and married James McAvoy IRL)
“demanding a higher pay grade than her male costar William H. Macy for the show’s next season.”
Equal pay! This is vintage Alyssa.
Real talk, why not write about what actually happened instead of pretending? It’s not like Rossum hasn’t earned the money.
within the context of the show I’d say she absolutely deserves more pay than Macy. within the context of hollywood and being an actor is obviously another story. I also think there’s a chance Macy would agree with her in theory but it practice if he’s making a shit-ton then it may just not be feasible. I hope this doesn’t destroy one of the few shows I enjoy.
She deserves it. Also, this show sucks and has for a while now. They have a ton of great characters but they’ve turned the story into a longer-running Looney Tune. The Gallagers are basically the coyote, and they never, ever, catch the road runner. And Frank should have died a long time ago.
Frank absolutely should’ve died when he needed the liver transplant. They set it up so well for an emotional death, even with all the kids in denial. Missed opportunity to move the show in a new direction.
Frank is honestly a drain on the show now, I get that he’s why it exists, but he’s just utter filler now, there’s no reason to care about him at all.
Methinks she’d be fine with leaving the show cause she’s got bigger things down the pipe.
So either get more money, or be released from your contract, win-win.
They will give her more money as long as she does more nudes.
the fact that she’s never even gotten an Emmy nomination is a crime. She is so good on this show.
Try to live on salaries of the working class such as Teachers, Firefighters, Nurses etc….No one ever NEEDS actors.