Emmys 2019: Ranking The Wildest For Your Consideration Stunts

In this era of Peak TV, even Emmy-worthy fare must play the game in order to win the hardware.

The game, of course, being For Your Consideration campaigns. FYC is that magical-yet-tiresome season Los Angeles Emmy voters slog through year after year, a time filled with panels and screening and interactive events meant to impress upon fans the importance of backing the right show in this year’s Emmy race. There’s booze, food, pop-ups, and plenty of swag, but as the TV landscape has grown more crowded – thank you Netflix – the lengths networks and streaming platforms must go to, to renew interest in their respective contenders have gotten … longer? More bizarre? We’re not really sure how to describe the crop of this year’s FYC events except to say they ain’t boring.

Here are some of the wildest 2019 Emmys campaigns. May they influence your voting ballot according to sheer zaniness.

1. Maisel Day

Amazon is betting big on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel this year. How big? Try hosting an entire day of 1950s-themed events around Los Angeles, big. The streaming service dedicated a full 24 hours to wooing Emmy voters and interacting with fans around the city, offering up a map of hotspots meant to transport Angelinos to the New York of old. The show partnered with iconic venues around the city — the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, Mel’s Drive-in and Pink’s Hot Dogs, as well as Chevron and Drybar — to offer services at 1959 prices for an event dubbed “Maisel’ Day.” So, if you had the chutzpah to brave long lines and L.A. traffic, you could bag discounted malted milkshakes, $0.99 pastramis, and $1 movie tickets in honor of the housewife-turned-stand-up-comic herself.

2. A Pop-Up Guinea Pig Café

What’s better than a hot priest? Not much, honestly, but Amazon did its best to draw in Emmy voters to its pop-up guinea pig café to drum up interest in season two of Fleabag. Sadly, Andrew Scott didn’t wait tables, but there were real guinea pigs ready to be played with and snacks to be munched on. Hillary’s Café, named in honor of the O.G. pig herself, was decorated with show memorabilia — yes, the headless naked woman statue was present — and plenty of photos dedicated to the round little rodent. Boo would’ve been proud.

3. Are You Afraid Of The Drunk, Live

Drunk History’s sixth season earned a handful of Emmy nods and creator Derek Waters thanked fans and voters with a first-of-its-kind live reading of his favorite episode. Waters was able to gather most of the original cast for the skit, including Evan Rachel Wood, Colin Hanks, Jack Brayer, and Seth Rogen to lip-sync the story of how Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Frankenstein, came to be while an inebriated Rich Fulcher narrated.