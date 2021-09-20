It’s been another rough year. While there have been positive developments over the last 12 months — vaccines, a new president, plus the beginnings of a slow return to normal — one can’t forget those we’ve lost. The Emmys, like any awards show, is supposed to be about escapism, and about celebrating great work throughout the television industry. But they always take some time to honor those who’ve passed on since this time last year.

As this year’s show neared its close, In Treatment star Uzo Aduba took to the stage to present this year’s In Memoriam montage. As Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste, we were reminded of all the legends who left us in the last year.

They spanned from all parts of the vast television industry. There were news hosts, like Larry King, and morning show staples, like Willard Scott. Game shows were represented by Alex Trebek. There were comedians like Jackie Mason, Paul Mooney, and Norm Macdonald, who passed away only last week.

There were lots of old sitcom stars, like Laverne & Shirley’s David L. Lander, Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dustin Diamond, and Markie Post and Charlie Robinson, both of Night Court. There were lots of actors whose careers intertwined both movies and TV, like Christopher Plummer, George Segal, Ned Beatty, Yaphet Kotto, Hal Holbrook, Olympia Dukakis, Jessica Walter, Clarence Williams III, and Cloris Leachman.

And there were legends who did it all, like Cecily Tyson, Charles Grodin, and another recently late personality: Michael K. Williams. Their legends will live on.