The Television Academy isn’t taking any chances with this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony. In addition to limiting this year’s guest list and mandating that all guests be vaccinated against COVID, the Academy is now requiring that attendees show proof they’ve tested negative for the virus within 48 hours of their arrival. The Wrap reports that the Academy announced this extra level of precaution on Thursday as a result of COVID cases being on the rise, both nationwide and in the Los Angeles area specifically, due to the Delta variant.

According to Emmys.com: “In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies.” Tests must be taken within two days of the attendance date, of which there are currently three—with Sunday, September 19th being the biggie (the date of the CBS telecast).

In addition to vaccine and testing mandates, the venue itself—Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles—will feature an indoor/outdoor setting and seating arrangements will be made with social distancing in mind. This should make it much easier for this year’s losing nominees to roll their eyes or pout without the winner seeing them.

The Emmy Awards are set to air live on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Paramount+ viewers will also be able to stream the ceremonies live (or watch them later on-demand).

