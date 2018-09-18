The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are more diverse than ever, with a record number of nominations for diverse performers, including Killing Eve star Sandra Oh becoming the first Asian nominated in the lead actress drama series category. To kick off the 2018 Emmys, SNL‘s Kenan Thompson went ahead and said it: “We solved it.” But what is “it”? The lack of straight white guys. That’s right, thanks to the efforts of Kate McKinnon, Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Ricky Martin, and Kristen Bell all of whom joined Thompson on stage, diversity (and the #MeToo movement) isn’t a problem anymore. Good job, everyone!

…wait, you’re saying it hasn’t been solved?

The bit ended with Thompson learning that the hard way, in a very tongue-in-cheek way, when he received a call from a phone held by RuPaul. (He was upset he was only brought up for “one line in a stupid skit. Y’all ain’t right.”) There was also a show-stopping number from recent EGOT winner John Legend (the first black man to accomplish the feat), because every award show must feature at least one musical number from John Legend, and the “One of Each” dancers.

