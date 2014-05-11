End Of A Must-See Era: NBC Released Its ‘Parks’-Less Fall 2014 Lineup

NBC is the #1 network on TV. Think about that: NBC, the Jerry/Gary/Larry of the Big Four, finished above ABC, Fox, and CBS last season, thanks to the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, and breakout hat, er, hit The Blacklist. So, good for the Peacock and all, but after looking at their fall schedule, which was released earlier today, you might find yourself asking, “OK, but is there anything worth watching?”

Monday
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — The Blacklist / “State of Affairs” (beginning Nov. 17)

Tuesday
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-9:30 p.m. — Marry Me
9:30-10 p.m. — About a Boy
10-11 p.m. — Chicago Fire

Wednesday
8-9 p.m. — The Mysteries of Laura
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday
8-9 p.m. — The Biggest Loser
9-9:30 p.m. — Bad Judge (The Blacklist beginning Feb. 5)
9:30-10 p.m. — A to Z
10-11 p.m. — Parenthood

Friday
8-9 p.m. — Dateline NBC
9-10 p.m. — Grimm
10-11 p.m. — Constantine

Saturday
8-11 p.m. — Encore programming

Sunday
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11:30 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

The last time NBC Thursday nights only had an hour of comedies was in the early 2000s, when Donald Trump toupee jokes were merely annoying, not annoying AND dated. Anyway, Parks and Recreation and Hannibal will likely return at midseason for an unknown number of episodes (likely 13), but other than that, NBC’s cupboard looks a little bare. Parenthood is fine and A to Z (a.k.a. the one with Cristin Milioti) and Marry Me (starring Ken Marino and Casey Wilson, from Happy Endings creator David Caspe) could be worthwhile, but otherwise, NBC has come a long way since Community into 30 Rock into The Office into Parks and Recreation. That’s good for them; bad for us.

UPDATE: here’s the Marry Me trailer.

﻿﻿

And Constantine.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Via the Hollywood Reporter

