End Of A Must-See Era: NBC Released Its ‘Parks’-Less Fall 2014 Lineup

NBC is the #1 network on TV. Think about that: NBC, the Jerry/Gary/Larry of the Big Four, finished above ABC, Fox, and CBS last season, thanks to the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, and breakout hat, er, hit The Blacklist. So, good for the Peacock and all, but after looking at their fall schedule, which was released earlier today, you might find yourself asking, “OK, but is there anything worth watching?”
Monday
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — The Blacklist / “State of Affairs” (beginning Nov. 17)
Tuesday
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-9:30 p.m. — Marry Me
9:30-10 p.m. — About a Boy
10-11 p.m. — Chicago Fire
Wednesday
8-9 p.m. — The Mysteries of Laura
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.
Thursday
8-9 p.m. — The Biggest Loser
9-9:30 p.m. — Bad Judge (The Blacklist beginning Feb. 5)
9:30-10 p.m. — A to Z
10-11 p.m. — Parenthood
Friday
8-9 p.m. — Dateline NBC
9-10 p.m. — Grimm
10-11 p.m. — Constantine
Saturday
8-11 p.m. — Encore programming
Sunday
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11:30 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football
The last time NBC Thursday nights only had an hour of comedies was in the early 2000s, when Donald Trump toupee jokes were merely annoying, not annoying AND dated. Anyway, Parks and Recreation and Hannibal will likely return at midseason for an unknown number of episodes (likely 13), but other than that, NBC’s cupboard looks a little bare. Parenthood is fine and A to Z (a.k.a. the one with Cristin Milioti) and Marry Me (starring Ken Marino and Casey Wilson, from Happy Endings creator David Caspe) could be worthwhile, but otherwise, NBC has come a long way since Community into 30 Rock into The Office into Parks and Recreation. That’s good for them; bad for us.
UPDATE: here’s the Marry Me trailer.
And Constantine.
My wife will be ecstatic that Parenthood is renewed.
So far, I’m down for Constantine and Sunday Night Football
They really gave Constantine a bit of a death spot though :s
They should just say its in the same world as Arrow and try to get that audience. They don’t even really have to do a crossover episode, just the occasional news clip about crazy crap happening in Starling City and at least half the people watching Arrow will check out an episode or 2.
That would be fine for the Gotham show on Fox, but Constantine really has no business being in the same world as superheroes. It does nothing for it creatively, and will likely get better ratings even in a shitty spot than Arrow on CW, if only because it’s on NBC. Grimm, which fits in a similar wheelhouse as Constantine will, gets almost double the viewers Arrow gets.
Wouldn’t really call it a death spot. Grimm is leading it in, and the demos for those two shows are likely very similar, if not identical. Hannibal has done fine in that spot. I think Constantine will be fine, as long as the show is good.
well, the first trailer for Constantine is out, and it looks like complete and utter rubbish. sooo …. the only thing NBC’s got that I want this fall is Football.
@Huells Half Brother Well, ratings-wise, Friday at 10 has been doing well for NBC. ‘Hannibal’ doesn’t get spectacular ratings, but it does better than most cable shows and almost all of its viewers are 18-49s, the demo networks need.
I’m still in on “The Blacklist” and check out “Marry Me”. Otherwise, not much of interest. I’ll record “Contstantine” and watch once I know its not cancelled.
I actually really like Chicago PD. It’s not The Shield, but it’s almost like a network television version of The Shield.
NBC No Body Cares.
Marry Me looks pretty rough. Don’t care for either of the actors, though I loved Happy Endings. If it wasn’t for football, I wouldn’t go near NBC.
That guy always plays douchebags and he’s usually great at it though!
That said, the trailer looks unbearable.
I was real iffy about Constantine being on NBC, but my enjoyment of Hannibal has done much to sway my opinion.
+1
But then I saw the trailer and my hopes plummeted once more.
This lineup is a hot turd sandwich.
Of course the 1 show I want to see is on at 10pmof a fucking Friday. I think it’s about time NBC gave it up.
I got a kid so my Friday night activities are limited to when I can afford a decent babysitter, so I’m glad to potentially have something to watch on the many Friday nights I’m stuck at home.
Um, DVR? You’re not posting replies from the dark ages, are you?
Since I can’t see the Marry Me trailer, I guess all I’ll be watching is Grimm.
I’m cautiously optimistic about A to Z. Cristin Milioti is just adorable, and the trailer didn’t make me instantly hate the rest of the cast. And it’s very HIMYM-ish. I’ll almost certainly be better than How I Met Your Dad, assuming that show actually gets picked up.
*It’ll* almost certainly be better, not I’ll. Thanks for still not having an edit button, Uproxx.
about a boy. the only show i intend to watch (until P&R comes back)
Shit, I just realized that when The Blacklist moves to Thursdays in February, it’s going to bump A to Z (unless A to Z isn’t getting a full season). NBC just can’t help NBC-ing all over their schedule, can they?
Very much on board with Constantine, although I’m disappointed to see it’s deputing on Friday. The ONLY original programming I know of that ANYONE watches is Blue Bloods on CBS, and that’s by my 68 year old mom (Happy Mother’s Day!). I’d be willing to bet the demographics for viewers on Friday nights skews much more towards the AARP side of the age bracket than any other night, so not exactly a prime landing spot for Constantine…. although now that I look back at it, I guess Grimm is the most natural lead-in they have on the schedule, so there’s that I guess…
Other than that, I enjoyed The Black List this year and will probably watch SVU until it’s canceled. I might give Marry Me a shot just because, but other than that (and football, obviously) there just isn’t much goin on.
The biggest loser indeed.
So back in 2010, I vowed not to watch any new NBC shows and I would only watch what I was currently invested in (Community, Parks, etc)because of the Conan incident. At the time, I did think I was being a little ridiculous and assumed I wouldn’t follow through.
I have to tell you… I kept the vow and haven’t even been tempted.
There is at most one show on that list that I have any interest in watching and even then I am not sure about ‘Constantine’.
I’m a little disappointed, no “Celebrity Beat-Off.”
BRING BACK MILF ISLAND
I swore off NBC after the Conan/Leno fuck up. Promised myself I would only finish the shows was currently watch, and even then I watched on July. With Community gone Parks is the last of it for me. No reason to glance at the channel anymore.
Just four sitcoms, right? Dear god. Aren’t sitcoms pretty cheap to produce? Why are they dying out?
Krirsten!