Enthusiasm: Curbed

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s the trailer for Season 8 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which premieres Sunday, July 10th. This season changes it up by moving Larry David from Los Angeles to New York City, where people acting like complete assh*les is more of an everyday occurrence. I barely go outside, and I encounter a schmuck like Larry David at least once a week, so you’d think that guest stars like Paul F. Tompkins, Michael J. Fox, and “Mad Men’s” Rich Sommer would be a little more impervious to David’s prickly character. Oh well, maybe this is the season that David finally gets stabbed or pushed into the path of an oncoming subway train. Fingers crossed!