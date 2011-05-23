Enthusiasm: Curbed

Here’s the trailer for Season 8 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which premieres Sunday, July 10th. This season changes it up by moving Larry David from Los Angeles to New York City, where people acting like complete assh*les is more of an everyday occurrence. I barely go outside, and I encounter a schmuck like Larry David at least once a week, so you’d think that guest stars like Paul F. Tompkins, Michael J. Fox, and “Mad Men’s” Rich Sommer would be a little more impervious to David’s prickly character. Oh well, maybe this is the season that David finally gets stabbed or pushed into the path of an oncoming subway train. Fingers crossed!
No more Cheryl, then? Ok. Not like I tuned in because I love her and everything.
Michael J. Fox should sure shake up this show.
I heard there’s an unaired episode called “Curb Stomp Your Enthusiasm” that features a cameo from Edward Norton. Apparently things get a little dark.
@esse: The lovely Ms. Hines landed her own sitcom on ABC called Suburgatory. You can check out a clip here — [bcove.me]
I don’t understand why you hate Curb?
I have never met a person who loves comedy but hates this show.
@ GiantCrab
I know we’ve never met so this may still not count but i am a huge fan of of the comedies most often discussed on this site (community, parks and rec, archer etc.) and I don’t like this show. at all.
Then I respond to you in the only way I know how.
You are gay.
Eh, I’ve never really liked this show either. Too much cringeability.
I find this show is funnier if you are from NY or LA, are Jewish or have “champaign problems”
2 out of 3 ain’t bad.
Seriously, Curb is hysterical. Larry is always right, but goes about it in the WORST possible way. I love it
Michael J. Fox would not make a good surgeon. Because he does not have the 12 years of schooling required to do that job.
I don’t get the hate for Curb, but whatever floats your boat, I guess. It’s basically Seinfeld with swearing. A lot of swearing.