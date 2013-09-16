The Entire Main Cast Of ‘Breaking Bad’ (And Vince Gilligan) Will Appear On ‘Conan’ Next Monday

Circle Monday, September 23 in your calendars, everybody. That’s the day that the entire main cast of Breaking Bad — Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, and Bob Odenkirk, as well as showrunner Vince Gilligan — will appear on Conan together. It’s also the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, so maybe expect to see Cranston walk out rolling a barrel that’s filled to the brim with the hardware the show and its cast rightfully collected the night before.
The exciting part about this — besides the fact that it’s the cast’s first group appearance on a late-night show — is that, despite the dark as hell subject matter (NOTE: I may never recover from last night’s episode), the cast is made up of incredibly fun, funny people. Cranston is a fake-penis-loving goof, Odenkirk is a sketch comedy legend, Aaron Paul enjoys life more than anyone else in the world, Betsy Brandt is always a great talk show guest, and Vince Gilligan, somehow, is a perfectly nice, well-adjusted Southern gentleman. Getting them all together on a set with Conan is a recipe for good times.
Anyway, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Puppy Breaking Bad?
Shouldn’t they wait a week? It’s not like they need to hype the series finale or anything.
Probably has more to do with them all being in LA at the same time for the Emmys.
Well look at the fancy TV writer using his fancy TV logic to explain his fancy post about TV.
Baby Holly, or GTFO.
the actress who plays holly is 6. so not exactly a baby
Wait, what? How is that possible?
Aaron Paul looks so much younger in that photo.
8/10, would bang.
Kinda feel bad that nobody is going to watch them win their Emmy’s because everyone is too busy watching their show.
I’m glad it’s on Conan cause fuck Leno!
God Damn Betsy Brandt!!!
She really has a great wit on talk shows
I wouldn’t mind sticking it in her ;)
Birthday present for me? Birthday present for me.
Conan’s on TBS.
Lovely!!! Cannot wait…
I want to see Triumph and Aaron Paul team up for a comedy bit.
I’m surprised you haven’t reported about the guys from Always Sunny all being on Conan this Thursday. But this is also great news.
WTF is TBS?
So the Emmys are on at the same time as the new episode, or am I missing something?
yep