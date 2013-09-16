The Entire Main Cast Of ‘Breaking Bad’ (And Vince Gilligan) Will Appear On ‘Conan’ Next Monday

Circle Monday, September 23 in your calendars, everybody. That’s the day that the entire main cast of Breaking Bad — Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, and Bob Odenkirk, as well as showrunner Vince Gilligan — will appear on Conan together. It’s also the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, so maybe expect to see Cranston walk out rolling a barrel that’s filled to the brim with the hardware the show and its cast rightfully collected the night before.

The exciting part about this — besides the fact that it’s the cast’s first group appearance on a late-night show — is that, despite the dark as hell subject matter (NOTE: I may never recover from last night’s episode), the cast is made up of incredibly fun, funny people. Cranston is a fake-penis-loving goof, Odenkirk is a sketch comedy legend, Aaron Paul enjoys life more than anyone else in the world, Betsy Brandt is always a great talk show guest, and Vince Gilligan, somehow, is a perfectly nice, well-adjusted Southern gentleman. Getting them all together on a set with Conan is a recipe for good times.

Anyway, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Puppy Breaking Bad?

