HBO

Euron Greyjoy made quite the impression on Game of Thrones, despite only appearing in nine episodes. He murdered his brother, killed a dragon with a crossbow, took over the Iron Fleet, bedded the queen, and screamed like the maniacally horny pirate he is. Well, was. Euron was killed by Jaime Lannister in the second-to-last episode of the HBO series, “The Bells”… or was he? Yes.

But actor Pilou Asbæk likes that viewers never actually saw him die.

“The reason why I didn’t want to die [on screen] is because I thought it would be so much fun to tease [co-showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff], because of course they wrote the scene as if he would die,” he explained to the Wrap. “So did [episode director Miguel Sapochnik], he wanted to direct it as if he would die. But I didn’t want to do that, because you know sometimes you gotta take a piss at the showrunners.” There’s a lot of that going ’round right now.

As for whether Euron believes he actually killed Jaime (his dying words), Asbæk said that “he’s that kind of guy, he’s in self denial. He just wants to see the world burn, you know what I mean? He just wants to see people die.”

Imagine the tWiStEd lifestyle Euron and the Joker would live together. He continued, “He’s the one who got Jaime Lannister, a guy who he has admired because Jaime has been one of the best fighters in the world and is the Kingslayer and has created a name for himself. And I’m a supporting cast member and my storyline has to be related to the main cast members, that helps as well. If there was a couple more seasons, maybe it would have been Jaime saying, ‘I’m the man who got Euron Greyjoy!’ But I don’t know.”

HBO

Take a bow, Euron. You did it (except for when you died).