Eva Green Candidly Discusses Her Awesome Boobs On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ And E!

Eva Green is the titular dame to kill for in Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, and a poster featuring her character was banned by the MPAA then replaced by this slightly altered version. ABC also refused to air one of the ads for being too suggestive of nudity (Pfff, they should have seen the red band trailer).
Yesterday, Green was interviewed by both E! and Jimmy Kimmel Live about the shouldn’t-be-a-controversy. The E! interview doesn’t embed, but what she said is fan-f*cking-tastic:
“I mean, the poster, you don’t see anything! Just wait for the movie then. It’s in 3-D as well. Enjoy yourself, you know.
[…] “I’m holding a gun on the poster. No big deal about the gun, it’s all about my t*ts? And you don’t see anything, really, you just guess the shape of them.”
That should be in all the promotional materials for Sin City 2: ” It’s in 3-D as well. Enjoy yourself, you know” — Eva Green.
Here’s the banned poster again, just to reiterate how relatively tame it is.
And here’s Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Green last night:
This was my favorite part:
Eva Green: “I don’t understand all the fuss.”
Jimmy Kimmel: “The gun is fine. No problem with the gun, but these [points at picture of Eva Green’s awesome boobs] are unacceptable.”
Eva Green: “That’s the thing. Boobs have never killed anyone. I mean, you could suffocate somebody…”
Yeah, you could.
Er, sorry. I almost turned straight for a second there. Eva Green has that effect on people.
She went on to explain why she had to be naked throughout Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, as demonstrated by this red band trailer. (It was important to the character, damn it.) She also talks about her family not being enthusiastic about all the nudity. Well la dee da, your majesties.
Flaunt it while you’ve got it.
I am so glad Eva Green was born french
Eva Green discusses her boobs
“You have my attention!” -My penis
Her boobs never killed anyone… cept my penis (on account of all the aggressive masterbation)
*masturbation
The only thing she has killed is my dreams :( /masturbates to Eva Green
She has an insane look in her eyes, I’d either have to blindfold her or myself* before I starting groping her.
*preferably her, because I’d want to see all the rest except her crazy-eyes
There’s something about her entire face that just bugs me. She looks… Weird.
I will say her teeth are super British. /don’tcare
Oh shit, she’s French. In my defense there’s a lot of inbreeding there.
curse your rockin tits!
I pray to her nightly at the Breastriary in Nippopolis.
pray = masturbate, pretty sure I’ve made that clear.
“She has an insane look in her eyes”
= Insane sex
Yes, please.
Just lock up the knife drawer first.
She’d probably kill me after mating with me like a praying mantis.
#WorthIt
Titular.
Robert Rodriguez told Eva she had to be naked for the movie, but Jessica Alba who is playing a stripper keeps her clothes on. This is the world we live in.
In my mind Eva walks naked from her trailer to the set, stopping to see if Jessica wants to come and see how its done.
Who are the ones who complained about the poster? Insecure housewives? They dont care that alot of people will be violently killed in the movie, but god forbid their kids see a tit imprint.