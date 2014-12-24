The Year In Sexy: The Best ‘Watch It For The Plot’ Moments Of 2014

12.24.14 4 years ago 14 Comments
True Detective was one of the year’s best shows (second, specifically!), as thrilling as it was well-acted. But when most people think of the HBO series, they’ll recall two scenes: the stunning tracking shot and the famous Daddario scene. With apologies to Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief fans, it was her introduction to the world, and Obama’s introduction to her. True Detective, great show; that episode, GREAT scene.

It’s a “Watch It for the Plot” moment, which we’ve covered before. Here are some of 2014’s finest WIFTP scenes, including some quality shows and movies, and The Other Woman.

1. Let’s get it out of the way now: Alexandra Daddario on True Detective.

2. Jon Hamm, Jessica Paré, and Jenny Wade on Mad Men

3. Eva Green (and her Awesome Boobs) in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

…and Penny Dreadful

…and 300: Rise of an Empire.

4. Kate Upton in The Other Woman

5. Nicki Minaj in the “Anaconda” music video

6. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys 69’ing on The Americans

Around The Web

TAGS2014 In ReviewboobsBUTTSEVA GREENPenisesWATCH IT FOR THE PLOT

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP