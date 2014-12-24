The Year In Sexy: The Best ‘Watch It For The Plot’ Moments Of 2014

True Detective was one of the year’s best shows (second, specifically!), as thrilling as it was well-acted. But when most people think of the HBO series, they’ll recall two scenes: the stunning tracking shot and the famous Daddario scene. With apologies to Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief fans, it was her introduction to the world, and Obama’s introduction to her. True Detective, great show; that episode, GREAT scene.
It’s a “Watch It for the Plot” moment, which we’ve covered before. Here are some of 2014’s finest WIFTP scenes, including some quality shows and movies, and The Other Woman.
1. Let’s get it out of the way now: Alexandra Daddario on True Detective.
2. Jon Hamm, Jessica Paré, and Jenny Wade on Mad Men
3. Eva Green (and her Awesome Boobs) in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For…
…and Penny Dreadful
…and 300: Rise of an Empire.
4. Kate Upton in The Other Woman
5. Nicki Minaj in the “Anaconda” music video
6. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys 69’ing on The Americans
Lizzy Caplan should be higher on the list for the sheer amount of nudity she has on that show. I’m guessing the rest of that Alison Brie scene will be on the 2015 list.
The Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris sex scene is still the sexiest thing I’ve seen this year.
I thought she looked great. I mean, not great enough to save that abortion of a movie but great nonetheless
UM?? Charlie Hunnam’s ass in SOA?
Eva Green has no "plot." HOW HAVE YOU PEOPLE BEEN SWINDLED INTO BELIEVING THIS WOMAN IS ATTRACTIVE? Do you need to get your eyes checked or something??? She is one of the creepiest looking people I've ever laid eyes on.