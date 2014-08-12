Every Saul Goodman Fan Should Know These 5 Bob Odenkirk Sketches From ‘Mr. Show’

When he played a rapist who gets an unusual punishment.
In this sketch, prison overcrowding becomes too much of a problem, so a creative solution comes about: release the criminal, but have a man follow him around letting everyone know exactly what he did. In this case, Larry Kleist, a rapist, is followed by a man wearing a board that says “I’m with a rapist.” Also while working his job as a telemarketer, he has to let the customer know he’s a rapist before he can say anything else. Naturally, this is leads to a lot of hang-ups. The subject of rape is an extremely difficult thing to derive humor from, but this sketch manages to pull it off. It also suggests a fairly apt punishment.
When he played a guitar teacher who sends some serious mixed messages.
David Cross is a young boy who wants to play the guitar, but has no instincts. Odenkirk is his instructor who is a little too encouraging. That all changes when Odenkirk receives a mysterious phone call from a doctor. As it turns out, he was just being nice because he thought the boy was dying. Unfortunately, a bunch of chart mix-ups leaves everyone confused. In the second half, the sketch gives us an interesting theory for why some of our least favorite celebrities have been famous for all this time.
When he took a lie detector test – and told some surprising truths.
No matter what question Odenkirk is asked, he always answers yes, and he’s always telling the truth. The joy hear comes partly from the questioners trying to think of creative new questions to ask, but also from Odenkirk’s brutally frank responses every time around. Not only does he cop to smoking crack, he enthusiastically recommends it (“It’s great. It’s crack. It gets you really high.”)
Johnny Sugar, can I call you Johnny Sugar? Johnny Sugar, your list is shit. Absolute shit. First off, any list about Bob Odenkirk on Mr. Show needs to have the single greatest delivery of “What the Fuck” ever given and that occurred during the Kedzie Matthews skit ([www.youtube.com]).
Secondly, you don’t feature the blowing up the moon skit? He played CS Lewis Jr! This skit leads into the one where he keeps firing David (which features the 2nd greatest WTF? of all time) and then into Don Pratt, the guy who’s not a lawyer.
And finally, if you’re going to use a skit from Season 1 (which is unwise), you should at least reference the time he played the voiceover guy and delivered the greatest tagline of all time: “Mr. Pickles’ Funtime Abortion Clinic: We’ll bring out the kid in ya!”
I’m am very disappointed with your performance today and will be writing my local representative.
As well as the senator in “The Joke: The Musical!”…
Don’t get me started on the omission of Senator Tankerbell.
Fire Johnny Sugar! Bring back Matt!
I’m not saying it was the best Odenkirk sketch but I’ve always had a soft spot for Van Hammersly’s billiards videos. “BAM! BAM! And that’s why we have nitrogen.”
I also really like his swearing preacher sketch and the one where he played a failed kidnapper.
There’s just no one who screams swear words as well as Bob Odenkirk.
@Hef, cause you don’t mess around! …… With God’s Americaaaa
Picking your favorite Mr. Show sketch is like picking your favorite orgasm.
No Wyckyd Scepter? Heresy!
Show me your weenis!
I would definitely disagree there are Odenkirk’s finest Mr. Show skits. That being said, they’re still great skits. Mr. Show was such an amazing piece of television.
Welp, time to rewatch the entire run of the show for the dozenth time.
“Have you ever eaten a train, piece by piece, after you derailed it with your penis”?
“Yes”
Oooooooh
“It was for Charity”!!!
As good as Odenkirk was, I think Paul F. Tompkins stole that one with his breakthrough.
I got a Five Inch Taint.
You’ve got the goods.
Law Firm Job Interview. [www.youtube.com]
Always seemed accurate to me
That’s how blogging works too.
The joke the musical belongs on that list. Arguably more of a David Cross sketch but the milk machines solo is the ultimate pay off for the sketch.
I love the porno store that he ran like a mom-and-pop outfit. It was the perfect mix of him being innocent and dirty. Also, the one where he invited Cross over as apologies for nearly strangling him to death for stealing his newspapers, if only for the ending.