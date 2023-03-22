We made it to springtime, finally, but if those April showers are about to come your way, then Netflix has a boatload of new content to offer. And the better news is this: standup comedy is finally back in fuller swing. After a double dose of Chris Rock and Jim Jefferies, John Mulaney is back with his third Netflix special later this month. As well, the streaming service is bringing back the sweetly funny and charming Sweet Tooth, which does have some amusing moments amid the peril. For more comedy (with bite), Ali Wong and Steven Yeun team up for their own series, and Keri Russell returns to TV, too.

The library also receives fresh infusions of goodness, including the shattering Better Call Saul conclusion and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in April.

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix comedy special streaming 4/25)

John Mulaney has been through some stuff lately, to put it mildly. He’s now sober, and a relatively new father, and he’s ready to be funny again onstage. So, he filmed a new special, Baby J, to follow up on 2018’s Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, which is on our list of Best Comedy Specials on Netflix, and 2015’s The Comeback Kid. In other words, he’ll be back in his element after taking the stage at Boston’s Symphony Hall, so put this one on your calendar.

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/27)

This savory slam dunk from Team Downey starts Christian Convery as the title character, also known by his proper name of Gus. He’s sadly been separated by Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) as of the first season finale, and now, Gus must gather strength to push back against the Last Men along with his fellow hybrids. Also on tap this season: discovering why the Great Crumble happened and curing the ill. He’s got more gumption than the entire ensemble of The Walking Dead, alright.

BEEF (Netflix series streaming 4/6)

And speaking of The Walking Dead and its alleged shortcomings, former Glenn (RIP) actor Steven Yeun stars alongside Ali Long as two road ragers whose feud goes to one of the darkest places imaginable. This series is allegedly vegan-friendly despite the title. (It’s been a long day, forgive me.)