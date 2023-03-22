We made it to springtime, finally, but if those April showers are about to come your way, then Netflix has a boatload of new content to offer. And the better news is this: standup comedy is finally back in fuller swing. After a double dose of Chris Rock and Jim Jefferies, John Mulaney is back with his third Netflix special later this month. As well, the streaming service is bringing back the sweetly funny and charming Sweet Tooth, which does have some amusing moments amid the peril. For more comedy (with bite), Ali Wong and Steven Yeun team up for their own series, and Keri Russell returns to TV, too.
The library also receives fresh infusions of goodness, including the shattering Better Call Saul conclusion and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in April.
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix comedy special streaming 4/25)
John Mulaney has been through some stuff lately, to put it mildly. He’s now sober, and a relatively new father, and he’s ready to be funny again onstage. So, he filmed a new special, Baby J, to follow up on 2018’s Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, which is on our list of Best Comedy Specials on Netflix, and 2015’s The Comeback Kid. In other words, he’ll be back in his element after taking the stage at Boston’s Symphony Hall, so put this one on your calendar.
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/27)
This savory slam dunk from Team Downey starts Christian Convery as the title character, also known by his proper name of Gus. He’s sadly been separated by Jeppard (Nonso Anozie) as of the first season finale, and now, Gus must gather strength to push back against the Last Men along with his fellow hybrids. Also on tap this season: discovering why the Great Crumble happened and curing the ill. He’s got more gumption than the entire ensemble of The Walking Dead, alright.
BEEF (Netflix series streaming 4/6)
And speaking of The Walking Dead and its alleged shortcomings, former Glenn (RIP) actor Steven Yeun stars alongside Ali Long as two road ragers whose feud goes to one of the darkest places imaginable. This series is allegedly vegan-friendly despite the title. (It’s been a long day, forgive me.)
The Diplomat (Netflix series streaming 4/20)
Keri Russell is back in espionage mode again, sort of. The Americans star plays a career diplomat who ends up over her head at work, and this leads her entire professional and personal lives to implode. Let’s hope that she receives some sort of visit from former co-star and husband Matthew Rhys because a cameo would not be unwelcome, and please let her kick some butt, too.
Better Call Saul: Season 6 (AMC series streaming 4/18)
It’s all come down to this for Slippin’ Jimmy. Prepare to possibly have your spirit crushed as this show approaches the Breaking Bad timeline with a cameo or two to offer along the way. Everyone stressed the heck out about Kim Wexler for good reason, so if you didn’t catch up live, this is your time to binge to your heart’s content.
Avail. 4/1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
Weathering
Avail. 4/2
War Sailor: Limited Series
Avail. 4/3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
Avail. 4/4
My Name Is Mo’Nique
The Signing
Avail. 4/5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Avail. 4/6
BEEF
The Last Stand
Avail. 4/7
Chupa
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic
Avail. 4/8
Hunger
Avail. 4/10
CoComelon: Season 8
Avail. 4/11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
Avail. 4/12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law: Season 2
Avail. 4/13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
Florida Man
Obsession
Avail. 4/14
Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die
Avail. 4/15
Doctor Cha
Time Trap
Avail. 4/16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2
Avail. 4/17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2
Avail. 4/18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
Avail. 4/19
Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
Avail. 4/20
The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
Avail. 4/21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
One More Time
Rough Diamonds
Avail. 4/25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J
Avail. 4/26
The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin’ Moms: Season 7
Avail. 4/27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog: Season 3
Sweet Tooth: Season 2
Avail. 4/28
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 4/1
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/3
What Lies Below
Leaving 4/7
Hush
Leaving 4/9
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 4/11
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving 4/12
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving 4/18
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/20
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving 4/24
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving 4/25
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving 4/27
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/28
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/30
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World