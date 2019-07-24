Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix In August 2019

Guys, August is here.
If that fact just blows your mind, wait until you see the lineup Netflix is giving subscribers this month. The second season of Mindhunter, more seasons of GLOW and Dear White People, a Tiffany Haddish comedy series, a Dark Crystal animated revival, and that’s just a handful of original content landing on the streaming platform soon. Blockbusters, dramas, comedies, and the latest seasons of TV’s biggest hits are also making their way to Netflix this month, so forget making any plans that don’t include the couch and a big-screen TV.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.
MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/16)
David Fincher returns to direct the second season of this true-crime series which also sees stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany step back into the shoes of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they investigate the Atlanta Child Murders of the early 80s. The investigation into the killing spree — which saw 28 members of the African-American community dead when it was over — has been reopened recently, which makes the launch of season two all the more fascinating. Fans will also get a chance to see Charles Manson sit across the table from Ford and Tench, as the two study the infamous cult leader to help solve the Atlanta case.
Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/2)
The third season of Dear White People will see the students of Winchester embracing change and new challenges as The Order of X is explored and new characters come on board. While Reggie continues to rebel against his carefully cultivated identity as a friendly activist, the rest of the group explores new romances and confronts old hurts.
GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/9)
The ladies head to Las Vegas to perform a run of shows that test their bonds with each other and how far they’re willing to go to achieve fame and glory in the world of wrestling.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix series streaming 8/13)
ComedianTiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favorite comedians this collection of half-hour specials hosted by the Girl’s Trip star. Everyone from Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out) to April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview) take the stage to perform bits as Haddish shines the spotlight on her contemporaries.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix series streaming 8/30)
Fans of Jim Henson’s 80s dark fantasy epic should be happy with this animated revival from Netflix which signals a return to the world of Thra and a new adventure filled with Gelflings, rebellions, magic, and mayhem. Taron Egerton and Mark Hamill lend their voices to a couple of new heroes in this thing too.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August:
Avail. 8/1/19
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Avail. 8/2/19
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood (Netflix film)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Avail. 8/4/19
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Avail. 8/5/19
Enter the Anime (Netflix original)
No Good Nick: Part 2
Avail. 8/6/19
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Avail. 8/8/19
Dollar (Netflix original)
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director (Netflix original)
Wu Assassins (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/9/19
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family (Netflix original)
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Avail. 8/13/19
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/14/19
The 100: Season 6
Avail. 8/15/19
Cannon Busters
Avail. 8/16/19
45 rpm (Netflix original)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix original)
Better Than Us (Netflix original)
Diagnosis (Netflix original)
Frontera verde (Netflix original)
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland (Netflix film)
MINDHUNTER: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets (Netflix film)
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8 (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/17/19
The Punisher (2004)
Avail. 8/20/19
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix special)
Avail. 8/21/19
American Factory (Netflix film)
Hyperdrive (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/22/19
Love Alarm (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/23/19
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix original)
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/27/19
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Avail. 8/29/19
Falling Inn Love (Netflix film)
Kardec (Netflix film)
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Avail. 8/30/19
The A List (Netflix original)
CAROLE & TUESDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix original)
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe (Netflix film)
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood (Netflix original)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado (Netflix original)
Avail. 8/31/19
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August:
August 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
August 2
The Founder
August 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
August 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
August 8
The Emoji Movie
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 14
The Royals: Season 1
August 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
August 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
August 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
August 21
Beautiful Creatures
August 28
Wind River
August 30
Burnt
August 31
Straw Dogs