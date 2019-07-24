Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix In August 2019

Guys, August is here.

If that fact just blows your mind, wait until you see the lineup Netflix is giving subscribers this month. The second season of Mindhunter, more seasons of GLOW and Dear White People, a Tiffany Haddish comedy series, a Dark Crystal animated revival, and that’s just a handful of original content landing on the streaming platform soon. Blockbusters, dramas, comedies, and the latest seasons of TV’s biggest hits are also making their way to Netflix this month, so forget making any plans that don’t include the couch and a big-screen TV.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/16)

David Fincher returns to direct the second season of this true-crime series which also sees stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany step back into the shoes of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they investigate the Atlanta Child Murders of the early 80s. The investigation into the killing spree — which saw 28 members of the African-American community dead when it was over — has been reopened recently, which makes the launch of season two all the more fascinating. Fans will also get a chance to see Charles Manson sit across the table from Ford and Tench, as the two study the infamous cult leader to help solve the Atlanta case.

Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/2)

The third season of Dear White People will see the students of Winchester embracing change and new challenges as The Order of X is explored and new characters come on board. While Reggie continues to rebel against his carefully cultivated identity as a friendly activist, the rest of the group explores new romances and confronts old hurts.

GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/9)

The ladies head to Las Vegas to perform a run of shows that test their bonds with each other and how far they’re willing to go to achieve fame and glory in the world of wrestling.

ELTON ANDERSON JR.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix series streaming 8/13)

ComedianTiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favorite comedians this collection of half-hour specials hosted by the Girl’s Trip star. Everyone from Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out) to April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview) take the stage to perform bits as Haddish shines the spotlight on her contemporaries.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix series streaming 8/30)

Fans of Jim Henson’s 80s dark fantasy epic should be happy with this animated revival from Netflix which signals a return to the world of Thra and a new adventure filled with Gelflings, rebellions, magic, and mayhem. Taron Egerton and Mark Hamill lend their voices to a couple of new heroes in this thing too.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August:

Avail. 8/1/19

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Avail. 8/2/19

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood (Netflix film)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Avail. 8/5/19

Enter the Anime (Netflix original)

No Good Nick: Part 2

Avail. 8/6/19

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Avail. 8/8/19

Dollar (Netflix original)

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/9/19

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family (Netflix original)

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Avail. 8/13/19

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/14/19

The 100: Season 6

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters

Avail. 8/16/19

45 rpm (Netflix original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix original)

Better Than Us (Netflix original)

Diagnosis (Netflix original)

Frontera verde (Netflix original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland (Netflix film)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix film)

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8 (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/17/19

The Punisher (2004)

Avail. 8/20/19

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix special)

Avail. 8/21/19

American Factory (Netflix film)

Hyperdrive (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/22/19

Love Alarm (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/23/19

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix original)

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/27/19

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Avail. 8/29/19

Falling Inn Love (Netflix film)

Kardec (Netflix film)

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Avail. 8/30/19

The A List (Netflix original)

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix original)

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe (Netflix film)

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood (Netflix original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/31/19

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August:

August 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

August 2

The Founder

August 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

August 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

August 8

The Emoji Movie

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 14

The Royals: Season 1

August 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

August 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

August 20

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

August 21

Beautiful Creatures

August 28

Wind River

August 30

Burnt

August 31

Straw Dogs