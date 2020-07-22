Did we make it to August? Almost, and we deserve some relaxation.
Fortunately, Netflix is here for you with plenty of original content, including another A-list action movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Elsewhere, the Devil is back in another Lucifer season, a sleeper Danish series brings us more of The Rain, and Jake Johnson’s shooting Hoops as a profanity-loving, inept basketball coach. The streaming service is also adding plenty of films (including the Jurassic Park trilogy) and TV series (including Cobra Kai) to its lineup.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.
Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 8/21)
Lucifer has grown terribly weary and disenchanted as the Lord of Hell, so he’s returning for a penultimate season in Los Angeles to get racy again and take off his shirt near many swimming pools. As one does! The stakes are supposedly higher this time around — and these episodes will equal one half of a season with more to come — as Lucifer gets his thrills by assisting the LAPD. The trappings of Hollywood vs. Hell are sure to provide plenty of metaphors and sexual double-entendres, so there’s no use in refusing to surrender to the lure of this particular Satan.
Hoops: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/21)
New Girl‘s Jake Johnson returns to voice acting (following Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse) in a curse-word-laden animated series from creator Ben Hoffman (Archer, New Girl) about a basketball coach who’s terrible at basketball. You probably don’t need to know what an “alley oop” is to enjoy this series, since Johnson’s charm will reel you in, and he’s working again with Spiderverse‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are executive producers. One lesson here might be that people enjoy re-teaming with Johnson, so give his awful coach a fighting chance.
Project Power (Netflix film streaming 8/14)
Jamie Foxx plays an ex-soldier with a vendetta, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s portraying a New Orleans cop in this wild-looking movie about superpowers that can be unlocked by taking a mysterious pill. This won’t be anywhere on the level of The Matrix, of course, and these superpowers only last for five minutes, which feels like a real ripoff (and unnecessary gamble) for the characters. Yet Netflix’s recent track record for superedible action movies seems destined to fuel yet another event movie from the streaming giant.
The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/6)
It’s all coming to a head for this Danish post-apocalyptic series about a deadly virus that feels a lot easier to avoid than the one we’re dealing with in real-life 2020. This season, the beleaguered Rasmus must figure out how to handle his recently revealed Patient Zero status while continuing to toss black, inky stuff across rooms, and Simone only wants to figure out how to save the world. Warring objectives have led nowhere yet, but hopefully, these siblings can agree on something to halt an instantly deadly disease and maybe, finally, enjoy life again. Like we all need to do.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August:
Avail. 8/1/20
Super Monsters: The New Class
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Avail. 8/2/20
Almost Love
Connected
Avail. 8/3/20
Immigration Nation
Avail. 8/4/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Avail. 8/5/20
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
Avail. 8/6/20
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Avail. 8/7/20
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
Avail. 8/8/20
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Avail. 8/10/20
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
Avail. 8/11/20
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Avail. 8/12/20
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
Avail. 8/13/20
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
Avail. 8/14/20
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Avail. 8/15/20
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Avail. 8/16/20
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Avail. 8/17/20
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Avail. 8/19/20
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
Avail. 8/20/20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Avail. 8/21/20
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
Avail. 8/23/20
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Avail. 8/25/20
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Avail. 8/26/20
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Avail. 8/27/20
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Avail. 8/28/20
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Avail. 8/31/20
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August:
Leaving 8/1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving 8/3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving 8/7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving 8/14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving 8/18
The Incident
Leaving 8/19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving 8/20
Bad Rap
Leaving 8/21
Just Go With It
Leaving 8/23
Fanatic
Leaving 8/25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 8/28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 8/31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day