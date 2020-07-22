Did we make it to August? Almost, and we deserve some relaxation.

Fortunately, Netflix is here for you with plenty of original content, including another A-list action movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Elsewhere, the Devil is back in another Lucifer season, a sleeper Danish series brings us more of The Rain, and Jake Johnson’s shooting Hoops as a profanity-loving, inept basketball coach. The streaming service is also adding plenty of films (including the Jurassic Park trilogy) and TV series (including Cobra Kai) to its lineup.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.

Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 8/21)

Lucifer has grown terribly weary and disenchanted as the Lord of Hell, so he’s returning for a penultimate season in Los Angeles to get racy again and take off his shirt near many swimming pools. As one does! The stakes are supposedly higher this time around — and these episodes will equal one half of a season with more to come — as Lucifer gets his thrills by assisting the LAPD. The trappings of Hollywood vs. Hell are sure to provide plenty of metaphors and sexual double-entendres, so there’s no use in refusing to surrender to the lure of this particular Satan.

Hoops: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/21)

New Girl‘s Jake Johnson returns to voice acting (following Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse) in a curse-word-laden animated series from creator Ben Hoffman (Archer, New Girl) about a basketball coach who’s terrible at basketball. You probably don’t need to know what an “alley oop” is to enjoy this series, since Johnson’s charm will reel you in, and he’s working again with Spiderverse‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are executive producers. One lesson here might be that people enjoy re-teaming with Johnson, so give his awful coach a fighting chance.

Project Power (Netflix film streaming 8/14)

Jamie Foxx plays an ex-soldier with a vendetta, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s portraying a New Orleans cop in this wild-looking movie about superpowers that can be unlocked by taking a mysterious pill. This won’t be anywhere on the level of The Matrix, of course, and these superpowers only last for five minutes, which feels like a real ripoff (and unnecessary gamble) for the characters. Yet Netflix’s recent track record for superedible action movies seems destined to fuel yet another event movie from the streaming giant.

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 8/6)

It’s all coming to a head for this Danish post-apocalyptic series about a deadly virus that feels a lot easier to avoid than the one we’re dealing with in real-life 2020. This season, the beleaguered Rasmus must figure out how to handle his recently revealed Patient Zero status while continuing to toss black, inky stuff across rooms, and Simone only wants to figure out how to save the world. Warring objectives have led nowhere yet, but hopefully, these siblings can agree on something to halt an instantly deadly disease and maybe, finally, enjoy life again. Like we all need to do.