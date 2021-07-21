Netflix can’t stop (and won’t stop, thank goodness) cranking out the content, and a sparkling new set of arrivals will be here for August. This means that not only will you have a good reason to hide from the heat, but also that Delta variant. With that in mind, there’s so much coming that it’s worth listing the biggest titles to come, and that includes an installment in The Witcher franchise. Not only that, but Sandra Oh’s newest TV show (don’t worry, she’ll still wrap up Killing Eve with a fourth and final season for BBC America) will suck us into the surprisingly dramatic side of academia.

In addition, the charismatic Jason Momoa stars in his own Netflix movie while the latest The Kissing Booth effort sees the final (?) film of the trilogy. Narcos fans will be thrilled to see a new crime docuseries on the way that revolves around coke, coke, and more coke from two notorious stinkers who reveled in evading law enforcement. And there’s an offbeat series that will bring you Halloween vibes in the dead of summer, so get your bingewatching instincts ready.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix film streaming 8/23)

To tide us over until The Witcher‘s second season arrives with more grumpy Geralt of Rivia, please set your calendars accordingly for this prequel anime film. The picture will go back in time to explore the early monster-hunting years of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, who appears to be enjoying himself a lot more than his successor. Theo James voices the character, who will be live-action portrayed by Kim Bodnia further down the line. At least we’ll know that, although the iconic Witcher baths only recently become canon, they’ve always been there, at least retroactively. Also, zombies.

The Chair (Netflix series streaming 8/20)

Sandra Freaking Oh headlines this show about the first woman of color to become chair at a prominent university. In the process of adjusting to her job, she confronts dizzyingly high expectations while one of the university’s cornerstone programs is tanking. Jay Duplass co-stars, and are we ready for Sandra Oh supremacy yet? This trailer also features the latest song (aptly titled, “Oh!”) from viral punk teen stars The Linda Lindas.

Sweet Girl (Netflix film streaming 8/20)

Sweet Tooth, this ain’t. Yet the wordplay will fall by the wayside when Jason Momoa’s hellbent upon revenge against the pharmaceutical company who he believes are responsible for his wife’s death. He’s searching for the truth and attempting to protect his daughter, and he’s flanked by The Hangover trilogy’s Justin Bartha, who’s not so funny here. Seriously, Momoa might be all over the streaming realm these days, but everything he does is worth watching, and this film might work a little social good, too.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix series streaming 7/4)

There’s so much blow in this trailer, which gives the documentary treatment to the excess-filled life of two childhood pals who transformed into powerful Miami drug kingpins over the course of decades. There’s a tiger and bullfighting and speedboats and money flying everywhere, it’s no wonder why “Los Muchachos” were so darn popular. They were also slippery fellows, due to their world-champ powerboat-racing status. A $2 billion empire eventually came crumbling down, but not without a valiant fight from the duo and their prosecuting opponents.

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix film streaming 8/11)

This objectively bad franchise can’t seem to quit, but this might be the end of the trilogy line. At least Joey King is doing well for herself here, although this installment sees her character wringing her hands over whether to go to college with her best friend, Lee, or dreamy-faced Noah. Yes, this is very silly stuff, but watch the clicks roll in regardless.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix series streaming 8/13)

This pulpy series caters to a niche audience but might find a devoted mainstreamish fanbase, too. There’s sex, magic, revenge, and felines on hand for an early 1990s filmmaker, who’s attempting to make it big in Hollywood, but things get very spooky. Halloween arrives early this year, and since time means nothing anymore, it’s all good.