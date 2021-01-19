Things will eventually get better for humanity in 2021, but the time is still right to stay home as much as possible while pulling off wild social-distancing maneuvers and getting creative with masks. Fortunately, Netflix knew that we’d need more distractions to stay strong while those vaccines roll out. As a result, February’s bringing us more fresh content than people will know what to do with, and the streaming service is truly giving everyone something to bingewatch (and a lot of comedy in the process) while we cross our fingers for the final leg of the pandemic.

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including more stand-up laughs from Tiffany Haddish and her closest funny friends. Oh, and Joe Berlinger’s hit “pause” on his Ted Bundy obsession to embroil everyone in a different true-crime saga; a horror movie will largely take place in a tent (which will make you want to never go into the wilderness again); and romcom fans of all ages can enjoy the conclusion of one of the most predictable (yet inexplicably enjoyable) franchises of all time. How romantic! Really, though, these offerings look like a blast.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/2)

Netflix’s stellar run of stand-up comedy specials took a bit of a breather in late 2020, but there’s some excellent news on the horizon. In only a few short weeks, Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish will return to introduce the world to more of her favorite comedians. This fresh collection of half-hour specials includes a diverse crop of comedians who are near and dear to Haddish. These players include Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). This season won’t drop a moment too soon because we could really use the laughs.

Red Dot (Netflix film streaming 2/11)

This might be a cautionary tale for people who decide it’s a great idea to rekindle their marriages in the unforgiving wilderness — who knows? For sure, though, this is a claustrophobic tale about what happens when a sadistic killer points a red laser dot into Nadja and David’s tent, and that act sends them fighting for their lives. Naturally, a lot of marriage drama will happen along the way, as they attempt to save themselves in the snowy terrain. I guess couple’s counseling was a no-go, but that’s not nearly as entertaining as escaping into other people’s hell when they find themselves feeling like they’re on the other end of a video-game gun. Also, there’s a dog in this trailer, and nothing had better happen to him, or I’m gonna call for John Wick vengeance.