Netflix knows that the novelty of summer (especially this year) will also be accompanied by the realization that, hot damn, it is sweltering out there. So, when you’re not escaping into the cool confines of your nearby multiplex for the (still sparse) blockbuster offerings, the streaming service is providing more content than we could possibly dream of consuming. Sure, there’s some bingeworthy additions to the library — Cobra Kai fans will be pleased to see The Karate Kid movies streaming, and The Twilight Saga will also be available — but there are many fresh picks on the way for you.

The most anticipated selections here include a revisiting of a 1980s animated franchise with magic, muscles, and a talking green battle cat. Yes, I’m talking about He-Man and his ensemble of Masters of the Universe, and a side-splittingly funny comedian is back with Season 2 of his own popular series. Female assassins will come your way, and a soap-opera mystery show also returns, along with the strangest premise for a dating show that you’ll ever see. Do you want more? You’ve got it.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in July.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix series streaming 7/23)

The very battle for Eternia’s soul continues with the ultimate fanboy, Kevin Smith, picking up the showrunner sword. Smith’s enthusiasm for all things geeky has led him down many roads, all of them filled with huge feelings, and honestly, the dude has the Power of Grayskull running through his veins. So, one can expect him to nail the tone here while advancing the story, justifying a revival, and continuing the story of the rivalry between Skeletor and everyone else. Cringer and Orko and Teela are on board, and the voice cast (including Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, and Jason Mewes) is phenomenal here, especially Mark Hamill as Skeletor. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of He-Man, guys.

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix film streaming 7/14)

A mother-daughter set of assassins is an intriguing enough idea on its own, but if one considers that Karen Gillan and Lena Headey play said assassins? Sold. It’s even more icing on the milkshake with Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino portraying additional female assassins, and the movie’s also got Paul Giamatti. This looks like the perfect summer action film that one can happily tuck into (at home) while avoiding the oppressive summer humidity that’s coming as these ladies raise hell.

Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/30)

This is not your typical teen drama. Last season delivered loads of intrigue and flat-out crackers revelations following a hurricane and buried treasure and class warfare between different factions in an overall well-to-do community. There are Kooks and Pogues, and the power’s gone for the entirety of the summer, which sounds miserable, but the mysteries won’t stop, including the whereabouts of John B.’s dad. And oh yes, there’s so much soapiness to the character’s dynamics that you might lose your footing while slipping towards that sunken treasure. It’s bonkers!

Sexy Beasts (Netflix series streaming 7/21)

Well, if you thought that you’ve seen every kind of dating series out there, Netflix is shouting something about holding their beer. The show purports to feature contestants that will choose matches based on personality only. Sounds practical, right? Well, the key to doing that here is dressing up as furries and other prosthetic-adorned creatures, and no reveal of actual physicality shall happen until the pivotal decisions are made. It’s like The Masked Singer, only way hornier.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)

Get ready for more insanely absurd (and almost therapeutically refreshing) sketch comedy from creator and writer Tim Robinson. He’s back with partner Zach Kanin for more of turning the most mundane and bizarre life moments into shouty hilarity. If you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into Robinson’s work, and you love Adam Sandler and Chris Farley’s exaggerated humor, you must plop this one into your queue.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/15)

Mindy Kaling’s brainchild (one of them, at least… there are so many) returns with more coming-of-age comedy. Devi’s making more questionable decisions along the way (that’s obligatory) while fumbling around through the finer points within new relationships. She does, however, face an out-of-her-control dilemma at school when “another Indian girl who is prettier, cooler” arrives on the scene. Expect more drama at home, too, as this beloved series continues.