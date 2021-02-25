Netflix knew that we’d need plenty of bingewatching material to get us through the final stretches of the pandemic, and yes, the streaming service is determined not to disappoint. Where would we be without all of this streaming goodness? I don’t want to know, but March is bringing us far too much streaming content, or at least, more content than anyone could possibly finish (to completion) in March. There’s no telling exactly how Netflix has been pulling off all of these fresh offerings without the coffers running dry, but we’re definitely not complaining.
Tons of original offerings are on the way, including a series that’s tangential to Sherlock Holmes. Speaking of investigations, there’s a true crime series that’s nothing like any true crime series that you’ve seen before. Elsewhere, Michelle Obama stars in a series with some lovable co-stars who threaten to steal the show, and a Hip-Hop legend gets a much overdue documentary treatment. These offerings look too good to be believed.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.
The Irregulars: (Netflix series streaming 3/26)
This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe.
Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell: (Netflix documentary film streaming 3/1)
The Notorious B.I.G. gets the celebratory spotlight in this documentary that charts his journey from hustler to rap king. It’s an origin story fit for a legend, and although his lyrics were frequently autobiographical, rare footage, testimonies, and in-depth interviews will teach you plenty that you didn’t know about the Hip-Hop icon before hitting play.
Murder Among the Mormons: (Netflix documentary series streaming 3/3)
Salt Lake City is struck by a series of fatal pipe bombs in 1985, and it’s easily one of the most shocking crimes in the history of the Mormon community. A criminal mastermind is to blame, and clues spring from early Mormon documents and diaries found scattered amid a rare document collection that’s in possession of one of the victims.
Waffles + Mochi: (Netflix series streaming 3/16)
Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one!
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in March:
Avail. 3/1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
Avail. 3/2
Black or White
Word Party: Season 5
Avail. 3/3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker
Safe Haven
Avail. 3/4
Pacific Rim: The Black
Avail. 3/5
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Avail. 3/8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
Avail. 3/9
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Avail. 3/10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
Avail. 3/11
The Block Island Sound
Coven of Sisters
Avail. 3/12
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Avail. 3/14
Audrey
Avail. 3/15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG
The Last Blockbuster
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
Avail. 3/16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages
Waffles + Mochi
Avail. 3/17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Avail. 3/18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines
Avail. 3/19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Avail. 3/20
Jiu Jitsu
Avail. 3/22
Navillera
Philomena
Avail. 3/23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Avail. 3/24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Avail. 3/25
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Secret Magic Control Agency
Avail. 3/26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Avail. 3/29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Avail. 3/31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March:
Leaving 3/3
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 3/7
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/8
Apollo 18
The Young Offenders
Leaving 3/9
November Criminals
The Boss’s Daughter
Leaving 3/10
Last Ferry
Summer Night
Leaving 3/13
Spring Breakers
The Outsider
Leaving 3/14
Aftermath
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment
The Student
Leaving 3/16
Chicken Little
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving 3/17
All About Nina
Come and Find Me
Leaving 3/20
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Leaving 3/22
Agatha and the Truth of Murder
I Don’t Know How She Does It
Leaving 3/24
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Leaving 3/25
Blood Father
The Hurricane Heist
Leaving 3/26
Ghost Rider
Leaving 3/27
Domino
Leaving 3/30
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/31
Arthur
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver
The Bye Bye Man
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
Weeds: Seasons 1-7