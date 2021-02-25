Netflix knew that we’d need plenty of bingewatching material to get us through the final stretches of the pandemic, and yes, the streaming service is determined not to disappoint. Where would we be without all of this streaming goodness? I don’t want to know, but March is bringing us far too much streaming content, or at least, more content than anyone could possibly finish (to completion) in March. There’s no telling exactly how Netflix has been pulling off all of these fresh offerings without the coffers running dry, but we’re definitely not complaining.

Tons of original offerings are on the way, including a series that’s tangential to Sherlock Holmes. Speaking of investigations, there’s a true crime series that’s nothing like any true crime series that you’ve seen before. Elsewhere, Michelle Obama stars in a series with some lovable co-stars who threaten to steal the show, and a Hip-Hop legend gets a much overdue documentary treatment. These offerings look too good to be believed.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in March.

The Irregulars: (Netflix series streaming 3/26)

This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell: (Netflix documentary film streaming 3/1)

The Notorious B.I.G. gets the celebratory spotlight in this documentary that charts his journey from hustler to rap king. It’s an origin story fit for a legend, and although his lyrics were frequently autobiographical, rare footage, testimonies, and in-depth interviews will teach you plenty that you didn’t know about the Hip-Hop icon before hitting play.

Murder Among the Mormons: (Netflix documentary series streaming 3/3)

Salt Lake City is struck by a series of fatal pipe bombs in 1985, and it’s easily one of the most shocking crimes in the history of the Mormon community. A criminal mastermind is to blame, and clues spring from early Mormon documents and diaries found scattered amid a rare document collection that’s in possession of one of the victims.

Waffles + Mochi: (Netflix series streaming 3/16)

Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one!