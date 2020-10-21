Fall has fully arrived, and with the colder temperatures soon to settle into the U.S., Netflix is settling into more heavy-duty bingewatching territory while also encouraging holiday-fueled escapism. You may not be doing the full-on family thing this year (and let’s face it, that’s probably a good thing), but you can still enjoy the togetherness of others right? Hey, you’ll be avoiding dinnertime arguments, so there’s something.
Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including the return of Netflix’s crown prestige jewel, The Crown, which has consistently captivated even the most hardcore non-royal-watchers among us. Meanwhile, Ron Howard’s stirring up Oscar buzz with a film starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, who are both overdue for some gold themselves. Oh, and Shawn Mendes is doing the documentary thing, and Christmas is coming from both Kurt Russell and Dolly Parton.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.
The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 11/15)
This batch of new episodes introduces two major newcomers to the ensemble: The one and only Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret “Iron Lady” Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Of major interest to royal watchers will be how the show frames the royal entrance of Diana, who would become the People’s Princess amid her stormy marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). And as this teaser suggests, the fairy tale certainly isn’t everything that Diana expected it to be. The events of the season threaten to cast a shadow upon both the House of Windsor and Downing Street through high-pressure situations and cracks in the royal veneer.
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix series streaming 11/24)
Amy Adams and Glenn Close both transform themselves for an Appalachian-set drama and even more swings at those elusive Oscar wins. Directed by Ron Howard, this film’s based upon J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, and the story follows how Vance, a Yale Law student, returns to his hometown for a family crisis. In the process, he’s dealing with high drama amid his mother’s addictive struggles. It’s a modern-day exploration of the American Dream as fueled by complex dynamics and a multigenerational take on the common-yet-uncommon journey that each family member faces in different ways.
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix documentary film streaming 11/23)
The floppy-haired heartthrob takes fans behind the scenes of his demanding rise to the top, which led him towards a reckoning of sorts. The film promises a heartfelt glimpse into the pressures experienced while coming-of-age in front of absolutely everyone. While charting his path from precocious troubadour to global superstar, the project also includes never-before-seen footage of his private life and worldwide travels.
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film streaming 11/22)
Everyone loves Dolly, so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives this season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film streaming 11/25)
Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole. Russell’s here to help save the day, and yes, Goldie Hawn’s along for the ride.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November:
Avail. 11/1
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Avail. 11/2
Prospect
Avail. 11/3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Avail. 11/4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy
Avail. 11/5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Avail. 11/6
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
The Late Bloomer
Avail. 11/9
Undercover: Season 2
Avail. 11/10
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Avail. 11/11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
The Liberator
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
What We Wanted
Avail. 11/12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo
Prom Night
Avail. 11/13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas
Avail. 11/15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Avail. 11/16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Avail. 11/17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions
Avail. 11/18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Avail. 11/19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Avail. 11/20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Avail. 11/22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
Avail. 11/23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Avail. 11/24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
Hillbilly Elegy
Wonderoos
Avail. 11/25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
Avail. 11/26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
Avail. 11/27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don’t Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
Virgin River: Season 2
La Belva / The Beast
Avail. 11/28
The Uncanny Counter
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Avail. 11/30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Coming Soon
Mismatched
Supernatural: Season 15
Trial 4
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in November:
Leaving 11/1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving 11/4
Death House
Leaving 11/6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving 11/7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11
Green Room
Leaving 11/14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving 11/15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving 11/16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving 11/17
Sour Grapes
Leaving 11/22
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving 11/30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac