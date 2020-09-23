The spooky season has arrived, and Netflix fully embraces the upcoming witching hours with
coffins coffers full of content, including the non-supernatural variety.
Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including Adam Sandler’s return to his usual comedic stomping grounds after Uncut Gems with a Halloween movie that promises to be as silly as you want it to be. The Haunting anthology series brings another chapter, and Aaron Sorkin’s throwing out Oscar vibes with his Netflix film. Not only that, but a Darren Star series is coming to give you wanderlust, and Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a chess-playing prodigy in a series that is far more addictive than expected from the description. Oh, and expect more Unsolved Mysteries and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, along with the final season of Schitt’s Creek.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.
Hubie Halloween (Netflix film streaming 10/7)
You may have heard that Halloween has sort-of been cancelled this year. Talks are ongoing. Gatherings are bad. We know this, and one more thing is super clear: staying home to stream an Adam Sandler Netflix film is a lot safer than what’s outside, and on that note, he’s helping us out. He plays an obsessive defender of Halloween safety who embroiled in real murder investigation, and yup, this movie looks blissfully ridiculous in the fine Adam Sandler tradition of Happy Madison movies.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix anthology series streaming 10/9)
Creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are swinging back with a taste of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw following this anthology series’ first chapter, The Haunting Of Hill House. You’ll see many familiar faces from the first round, who are (of course) all in fresh roles. Set in 1980s England, this season promises more chilling gothic romance at a home where the dead aren’t necessarily gone, given that the house hides centuries worth of love and loss.
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix series streaming 10/23)
Get ready for an unusual, unnerving tale about the true cost of genius. Godless director Scott Frank brings us this limited series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, that bases itself upon the 1950s-set Walter Tevis novel of the same name. It’s not only a coming-of-age story but also a meditation on addiction and danger, given that Taylor-Joy’s Beth (a orphan/prodigy, not quite a prodigal orphan) becomes dependent upon tranquilizers while battling towards a chess championship title. It’s not exactly the underdog story that we’re all accustomed to seeing onscreen, which should give it an edge with those who don’t favor the frequent action-movie approach to such a story.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix film streaming 10/16)
Aaron Sorkin’s new movie is looking like another Oscar contender for the streaming giant. Starring Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong, the film follows the fallout over turmoil at the 1968 Democratic Convention when a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors were slapped with federal charges including conspiracy and the inciting of riots. With a script from Sorkin and dramatic turns from Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Eddie Redmayne, this movie is stacked to the brim.
Emily In Paris (Netflix series streaming 10/2)
Darren Star, king of soapy primetime escapism (Younger, Melrose Place, Sex and the City), is getting into the streaming game now. This series stars Lily Collins as Emily, who is (in fact) in Paris. The premise isn’t shocking at all, but the execution is delightful. The right mix of romance and comedy looks like it’ll really hit the spot when Americans can’t exactly fly away to France for play (and even for work in most cases), so yes, cue your travel envy, but it’s a good thing that this show is arriving soon.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October:
Avail. 10/1
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Worst Witch: Season 4
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Avail. 10/2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Avail. 10/4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Avail. 10/6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love
Avail. 10/7
Hubie Halloween
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake
Avail. 10/9
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Avail. 10/12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Avail. 10/13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Avail. 10/14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
Avail. 10/15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Avail. 10/16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
Avail. 10/18
ParaNorman
Avail. 10/19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Avail. 10/20
Carol
Avail. 10/21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Avail. 10/22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Avail. 10/23
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit
Avail. 10/27
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Avail. 10/28
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Avail. 10/30
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
Avail. 10/31
The 12th Man
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in October:
Leaving 10/1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving 10/2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving 10/6
The Water Diviner
Leaving 10/7
The Last Airbender
Leaving 10/17
The Green Hornet
Leaving 10/19
Paper Year
Leaving 10/22
While We’re Young
Leaving 10/26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving 10/30
Kristy
Leaving 10/31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura