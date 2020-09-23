The spooky season has arrived, and Netflix fully embraces the upcoming witching hours with coffins coffers full of content, including the non-supernatural variety.

Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including Adam Sandler’s return to his usual comedic stomping grounds after Uncut Gems with a Halloween movie that promises to be as silly as you want it to be. The Haunting anthology series brings another chapter, and Aaron Sorkin’s throwing out Oscar vibes with his Netflix film. Not only that, but a Darren Star series is coming to give you wanderlust, and Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a chess-playing prodigy in a series that is far more addictive than expected from the description. Oh, and expect more Unsolved Mysteries and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, along with the final season of Schitt’s Creek.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film streaming 10/7)

You may have heard that Halloween has sort-of been cancelled this year. Talks are ongoing. Gatherings are bad. We know this, and one more thing is super clear: staying home to stream an Adam Sandler Netflix film is a lot safer than what’s outside, and on that note, he’s helping us out. He plays an obsessive defender of Halloween safety who embroiled in real murder investigation, and yup, this movie looks blissfully ridiculous in the fine Adam Sandler tradition of Happy Madison movies.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix anthology series streaming 10/9)

Creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are swinging back with a taste of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw following this anthology series’ first chapter, The Haunting Of Hill House. You’ll see many familiar faces from the first round, who are (of course) all in fresh roles. Set in 1980s England, this season promises more chilling gothic romance at a home where the dead aren’t necessarily gone, given that the house hides centuries worth of love and loss.

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix series streaming 10/23)

Get ready for an unusual, unnerving tale about the true cost of genius. Godless director Scott Frank brings us this limited series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, that bases itself upon the 1950s-set Walter Tevis novel of the same name. It’s not only a coming-of-age story but also a meditation on addiction and danger, given that Taylor-Joy’s Beth (a orphan/prodigy, not quite a prodigal orphan) becomes dependent upon tranquilizers while battling towards a chess championship title. It’s not exactly the underdog story that we’re all accustomed to seeing onscreen, which should give it an edge with those who don’t favor the frequent action-movie approach to such a story.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix film streaming 10/16)

Aaron Sorkin’s new movie is looking like another Oscar contender for the streaming giant. Starring Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Strong, the film follows the fallout over turmoil at the 1968 Democratic Convention when a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors were slapped with federal charges including conspiracy and the inciting of riots. With a script from Sorkin and dramatic turns from Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Eddie Redmayne, this movie is stacked to the brim.

Emily In Paris (Netflix series streaming 10/2)

Darren Star, king of soapy primetime escapism (Younger, Melrose Place, Sex and the City), is getting into the streaming game now. This series stars Lily Collins as Emily, who is (in fact) in Paris. The premise isn’t shocking at all, but the execution is delightful. The right mix of romance and comedy looks like it’ll really hit the spot when Americans can’t exactly fly away to France for play (and even for work in most cases), so yes, cue your travel envy, but it’s a good thing that this show is arriving soon.