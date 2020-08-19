Fall will soon arrive, and although this has been a long year so far, there’s still more content to be devoured, which is fantastic news.
Netflix has plenty of original offerings on the way, including a thriller starring the in-demand Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Elsewhere, Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest is getting an origin story, and Millie Bobbie Brown stars as the rebellious teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. The streaming service is also adding plenty of beloved films, including the most financially successful stoner comedy ever, Pineapple Express, and the entire Back To The Future trilogy, to its lineup.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September.
The Devil All The Time (Netflix film streaming 9/16)
Robert Pattinson continues to diversify his acting portfolio as an unholy, unhinged preacher while Tom Holland’s character attempts to battle the evil forces that surround him. The film also stars Sebastian Stan as a crooked sheriff along with Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, and Mia Wasikowska in a story that spans the gap between World War II and the Vietnam war. Naturally, the lines between the just and the corrupted aren’t always clear cut here, and that’s part of the thrill.
Ratched: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 9/18)
Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy can’t quit each other, and the American Horror Story vibe is alive with this prequel of sorts to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next. Above, Paulson (as Nurse Ratched) informs the world what will happen if they dare to swipe her peach from the break room. Don’t do that! Paulson must have had a ball while putting her spin on the iconic villain originally portrayed by Louise Fletcher. This origin story of the fearsome asylum nurse looks to have plenty of fanciful Murphy touches while also promising to give you nightmares.
Enola Holmes (Netflix film streaming 9/23)
Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown plays the teen sister of iconic detective Sherlock Holmes, and she’s tipped to be a real “super-sleuth” in this movie. Along for the ride are Henry Cavill (who will pile his Sherlock atop the many other takes on this character) and Sam Claflin (picking up the Mycroft Holmes character), who’d both like to ship Enola off to finishing school when her mom (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing on her sixteenth birthday. This attempted atrocity goes down in 1884, and Enola’s not about to become a “proper” lady, so she rebels and strikes out to find her mom.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in September:
Avail. 9/1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
True: Friendship Day
Wildlife
Zathura
Avail. 9/2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re One of Us
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Avail. 9/4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Avail. 9/7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for “Superman”
Avail. 9/8
StarBeam: Season 2
Avail. 9/9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
Avail. 9/10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Avail. 9/11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Avail. 9/15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
Avail. 9/16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
Avail. 9/17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
Avail. 9/18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
Avail. 9/21
A Love Song for Latasha
Avail. 9/22/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Avail. 9/23
Enola Holmes
Avail. 9/24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
Avail. 9/25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Avail. 9/26
The Good Place: Season 4
Avail. 9/27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Avail. 9/28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Avail. 9/29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
Avail. 9/30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in September:
Leaving 9/4
Christopher Robin
Leaving 9/5/20
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10
The Forgotten
Leaving 9/14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 9/15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving 9/16
The Witch
Leaving 9/17
Train to Busan
Leaving 9/20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving 9/21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving 9/22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving 9/26
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving 9/30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno