Fall will soon arrive, and although this has been a long year so far, there’s still more content to be devoured, which is fantastic news.

Netflix has plenty of original offerings on the way, including a thriller starring the in-demand Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Elsewhere, Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest is getting an origin story, and Millie Bobbie Brown stars as the rebellious teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. The streaming service is also adding plenty of beloved films, including the most financially successful stoner comedy ever, Pineapple Express, and the entire Back To The Future trilogy, to its lineup.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September.

The Devil All The Time (Netflix film streaming 9/16)

Robert Pattinson continues to diversify his acting portfolio as an unholy, unhinged preacher while Tom Holland’s character attempts to battle the evil forces that surround him. The film also stars Sebastian Stan as a crooked sheriff along with Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, and Mia Wasikowska in a story that spans the gap between World War II and the Vietnam war. Naturally, the lines between the just and the corrupted aren’t always clear cut here, and that’s part of the thrill.

Ratched: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 9/18)

Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy can’t quit each other, and the American Horror Story vibe is alive with this prequel of sorts to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next. Above, Paulson (as Nurse Ratched) informs the world what will happen if they dare to swipe her peach from the break room. Don’t do that! Paulson must have had a ball while putting her spin on the iconic villain originally portrayed by Louise Fletcher. This origin story of the fearsome asylum nurse looks to have plenty of fanciful Murphy touches while also promising to give you nightmares.