Netflix wants us to ease into fall with the least amount of stress in our lives. That’s a formidable feat, given that humanity is pretty darn stressed out these days with the delta variant out there in the wild. Fortunately, there is a plethora of fresh new streaming content from the service, including the continuation of multiple beloved properties. This includes more shenanigans from the Devil in Lucifer, more roasting of social conventions in Sex Education, and more revisiting of an 1980s classic in another new He-Man series. In addition, if you’ve ever wanted to see Bear Grylls dress up like a Game of Thrones character (while also including jeans in his ensembles), you’re in luck. Meanwhile, Netflix is also adding the Jaws movies to its vast library and some Saved By The Bell and Nutty Professor action, along with a fresh true-crime documentary and a comedy special with Rob Lowe. Here’s a heads-up, too: Cobra Kai is on the way soon for Season 4, but September is the last month that The Karate Kid movies will be available to stream on Netflix, so fans will want to get down with binging because some callbacks are coming with the return of Terry Silver. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in September. Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix series streaming 9/10) The Devil is back for one last dance-of-a-rodeo, and naturally, Lucifer Morningstar is still a total pain in the ass, and you’ll love him for it. Fortunately, he’s no longer attempting to be a detective, but here’s the complicating detail: Lucifer is now God, and he’s not sure that he wants to do the job. It’s so much more fun to be naughty, after all, and if Lucifer doesn’t get with the new program, he’s liable to trigger the apocalypse. This is one last hurrah for a Netflix-resurrected series, and Neil Gaiman’s creation will live on in fans’ hearts and, most likely, their pants as well. (Hey, dump the bad man, Chloe!)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix film special streaming 9/14) Bear Grylls can’t stop punishing himself with interactive specials, in which viewers can choose the most entertaining paths for him after he sets out to survive harsh elements, this time in ice-ravaged mountains. There’s a narrative here, involving an amnesia-stricken Bear, who’s following up on the events of his plane crash…. what? He’s asking the audience to help him (and his pilot) get out of harm’s way, but who knows what will really happen? Well, you will know when you decide whether Bear will survive run-ins with wildlife and journeys through freezing tunnels. Do we think Bear Grylls will try to drink his pee and discover it is frozen while dressed like a Thrones character? I can’t wait to find out. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix series streaming 9/16) Kevin Smith’s recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation sequel series sparked some overwrought backlash after continuing He-Man and Skeletor’s story in a way that some nerds didn’t enjoy, given that there was plenty of focus (like the original series) on other characters. Well, here’s a kid-appealing update of the classic ’80s cartoon, and this one has a much different feel with a He-Man-focused story, so maybe that will make the angry people happy? It’s got a whole lot of dude-on-bony-dude battling, looks like, while they fight for the ultimate control of Eternia and Castle Grayskull. Sex Education: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 9/17) This Gillian Anderson-starring series returns, so that the X-Files and The Crown actress can continue embarrassing the heck out of her TV son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), who is apparently now having casual sex. Jemima Kirke is officially onboard, too, as a headteacher named Hope, who desperately wants to restore Moordale Secondary School to its former sterling reputation. Uh, good luck with that? The same goes for the announcement that Anderson’s character is pregnant. Oh, Mom. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Netflix film streaming 9/22) The 1970s serial rapist who claimed multiple-personality disorder as a defense to his heinous crimes gets the spotlight here. The defendant in question claimed no memory of the sexual assaults, and psychiatrists weighed in with a determination that Milligan contained dozens of “multiples.” This led to a gripping trial that eventually pronounced Milligan innocent by reason of insanity, yet plenty of questions remain, including whether Milligan was simply a mastermind of a narcissistic sociopath, or whether his charisma and notoriety should have had any bearing on his fate. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix comedy special streaming 9/28) The notoriously handsome Rob Lowe hosts this one-off special that deep-dives into the Hollywood clichés that directors simply can’t quit. From “Wilhelm Scream” to “Walking Away from an Explosion” to “Meet-Cute” to “Females Running in Stilettos,” expect everything to be montaged and skewered for your movie-loving pleasure. Will we get a “We’re Not So Different, You And I” segment as well? Fingers crossed, and expect plenty of A-Listers on hand to enjoy this ride through oft-traveled cinematic history.