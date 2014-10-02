Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Blacklist’ Summed Up In Two GIFs

This week’s episode of The Blacklist focused on Red (James Spader) continuing to search for his ex-wife (Mary-Louise Parker), who had been taken hostage by Berlin, Red’s arch-nemesis, who has an evil mustache and a goddamn metal hook for a hand because The Blacklist, while fun, is about as subtle as a pipe bomb. I bring this up because (a) I wanted to tell you about the bad guy with a hook for a hand, and (b) there was a scene in the middle of the episode that summed the show up as well as any 60-second chunk of video ever could. Allow me to explain.
After a break-in at a mysterious bank that stored money and documents for criminals all over the world, Red decides to help the government track down the perpetrators, for reasons that we later find out are duplicitous and self-serving. Whatever, not all that important. What is important is that his first stop is at a small bakery run by an extremely pleasant Eastern European or Russian woman, because in addition to knowing the inner workings of every criminal operation around the world, he is also an expert on literally everything: wine, books, art, and yes, apparently, where to find the best pastries in all of the world.
Fine, great. But you’re probably wondering exactly what the hell the point is of having him stop for pastries while searching for both sophisticated international bank robbers and his recently captured ex-wife, who, by the way, Berlin is taking apart piece by piece so he can send the evidence — fingers, molars, etc. — to Red through the mail.
I’m glad you asked.
Yup, the sweet old lady sells automatic weapons out of the walk-in refrigerator in her bakery, and her entire operation is kept secret thanks to a conspicuous automatic door in that back that opens by pressing a single button located just inside the door, where one would typically find a light switch. This is quite possibly the worst arms-dealing operation in the entire world. How many new employees do you think have accidentally stumbled upon it while ducking in to grab some more heavy cream? Ten? Twenty? More? This is fascinating to me. I hope the Food Network gives her a reality show. I must know more about her operation. I wonder if a customer has ever bit into an eclair and found a bullet.
But anyway, that’s The Blacklist, basically. Bad guys with hooks for hands and sweet old ladies selling high-powered weapons out of their fridges. Good talk.
All this did was remind me it’s almost impossible to find good paczki in North Carolina. Thanks, dick.
Yeah, can’t find good polish anything outside of New York, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, or Chicago
I live in Louisiana now, you do NOT want to see what these people call sauerkraut.
I had worked up interest in finally watching this on Netflix and you just destroyed it in one fell swoop.
Don’t listen. The reason to watch is Spader being his most awesome Spader self.
I’m not even sure the author of this article watches the show. The pastry, specifically the filling, played an important part in the plot (not kidding.)
Plus they never actually show/prove that his wife had any part cut off of her, especially not a finger. *Someone’s* tooth was in the envelope, but she seemed to have all her choppers when they showed her later in the episode.
Anyway, The Blacklist does some stupid stuff, agent Keane gets punched in the face almost every episode, but it does it so well you can’t help but be entertained. The first season episode where Red was chasing the mole through his organization was one of the best hours of television I’ve watched in a long time.
Uh oh, she mixed up the gun power with the BAKING powder! Chaos ensues.
The thing about the blacklist is that it’s kind of boring. The overarching plot is interesting but they’re never going to answer the questions about Red because that’s the hook. And even when the episodes are about that arc it feels too procedural… Then red takes a bite out of s donut like its the first time he’s having sex and I’m hooked agai
I hear ya–I have a love/hate relationship with this show.
James Spader is what make it work. It’s over the top ridiculous, but it’s fun, but it’s mostly because of the charisma he brings to the role
Nothing Spader does is capable of being boring. Slightly psychotic? Sure. Boring? Never.
It’s not though.
My wife has watched this show from the beginning so I’ve had to follow and it definitely has it’s ups and downs of being good. They almost really lost me with the cartoony caricature of a bad guy in Peter Stormare as Berlin. He looks like a used car salesman instead of a criminal mastermind with slicked back hair, a dyed moustache and and hook for a hand, really!?!