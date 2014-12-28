Exploring The Evolution Of Seth Meyers

Before anything else, he was known for his Red Sox fandom. When Derek Jeter hosted the show in December 2001, Meyers provided one of the better moments in an otherwise “meh” episode when he “debated” Jeter in a version of the Weekend Update segment Point/Counterpoimt. The topic at hand? Derek Jeter Sucks Vs. No, I Don’t. Jeter is an affable straight man in this sketch, but it’s Meyers parody of an obnoxious Sawx fan that makes it a stand out. Of course, this was before 2004, when the Sox won the first of the three World Series titles in a 10-year span, so it’s quite likely that at least a bit of Seth’s rage was real.
The following year, when the Yankees were eliminated in the first round by the Angels, ending the streak of four straight World Series appearances, Seth was a bit kinder, offering some advice to Yankees fans, along with Matt Damon, who was hosting that week.
Indeed, Seth’s Update commentaries were a big part of why he became one of SNL‘s better-known names in the early-to-mid 2000s. He did have a few recurring characters, like Dave Zinger, a scientist who was more interested in “zinging” his colleagues that getting any work done, but that sketch only appeared a few times, and never became one of the show’s signature segments.
But when Seth appeared on Update, he often did his best work, and when Tina Fey left the show in 2006, he was the obvious choice to join Poehler as the co-anchor. That duo lasted for three years, and developed a fair amount of chemistry over the period. Perhaps more than anything else, they were known for the “Really?” segment, which quickly became a crowd favorite.
From bland white man to bland white man in a suit, truly Seth Meyers has transformed in substantial ways.
I agree 100%. Do not understand the appeal of this guy in any way. He seems to be a writer that worked his way up the ranks from connections and politics more than a true comedian whose talent shone through.
The writer mentioned his “earlier success” as the obnoxious Boston fan which if I am not mistaken was done funneir and better when Fallon did a few years earlier with Rachel Fey. There was not much other than his give and take with Stefan that was memorable about his time on the show.
He truly did grow from “the worst” to simply “awful”. Well done indeed.
Seth Myers always seems to have a really smug look on his face. He is slightly better than Fallon though. Fallon just looks mostly clueless and is rarely funny.
Considering they both make millions clearly they are laughing all the way to the bank. So as long as NBC is happy with them I guess my opinion does not matter in the slightest.
I do think when Colbert takes over on CBS next year those two goofs better step up their game. If talent is any indication Colbert is going to dominate the ratings. And possibly Corden will do well also.
Maybe, but if talent were any indication, David Letterman would have been in the Tonight Show chair and Jay Leno would still be working exclusively on the stand-up circuit.
“It’s not bad by any means, but so far, it feels like it merely exists, and doesn’t have any signature qualities”
I feel like this sums up Seth Meyers perfectly.
Late night with who?
Oh the Eric Andre Show?
Thats my favorite
I don’t think there’s anything worse on television right now than the tedious, repetitive segment where he and Fred do improv at the top of the show.
Give Fred the entire show and I’ll come back to watching it.
The only defining characteristic about Seth Myers is that he has the longest record as being a smug man with no other notable features on Weekend Update. (Colin Jost will have to stay on for 13 years to top that, but if that’s the case I will have by then killed myself.)