Should Showtime Extend ‘Dexter’ Another Season?

That’s the question that Entertainment Weekly put to its readers yesterday after last Sunday’s episode drew the highest ratings ever for a Showtime original series, 2.6 million viewers. Should a ratings peak — for a penultimate episode, no less — prompt the network to extend the series, even after the series showrunners have set an end date?
The answer, of course, is no.
Let’s just ignore for a moment the fact that the previous two seasons of Dexter were not very good, and go with the opinion shared by some that this season has been a creative rebound. If you believe that, it’s only because after wondering aimlessly since the death of the Trinity Killer, Dexter finally has a direction. I don’t necessarily like the direction the show is heading toward (I think that Debra will ultimately become not just another serial killer in the family, but a rival one), but I appreciate that it’s going somewhere.
If, due to exploding ratings, Showtime decides to extend Dexter, they’ll have to push the end game (Dexter’s capture/death/rehabilitation) back yet another year, which means that next year would be another stall. It would mean an entire season of Debra or LaGuerta or Masuka or someone else in the department circling Dexter. It would essentially be a repeat of season five or six, only with a different underlying theme. Dexter would find yet another “soul mate,” and at this point, how many people with whom Dexter shares a thirst for killing can the man realistically meet?
Eight seasons is enough. It may be too much, but at this point, I’m so invested in the show I’m not going anywhere. But if they extend it another year (and unless it involves A LOT of Yvonne Strahovski) I might take a season off unless they think of a super creative way to reset the show the way Chuck did every half season. For instance, here’s an idea: Dexter moves to New York, and he tracks Ted Mosby’s mother. It might not prevent another season of Dexter, but it could prevent a ninth season of How I Met Your Mother.
Now, if they wanna give Hannah McKay her own spin-off, well, that’s a different story all together.
I don’t see the show going the direction you do. I see Dexter becoming the villain, forcing the audience to shift perspective and see that the entire series has basically focusing on the exploits of a single “big bad”.
You’d have to be absolutely insane not to recognize that Dexter has always been “bad.” He’s a serial killer. He’s killed several people in cold blood. He’s an anti-hero, of course, and the audience roots for him, but there’s almost nothing the writers could do to make him the “villain.” David Chase learned this years ago with the Sopranos, where he tried to make Tony as unlikely as possible and found that his audience never turned on him.
It’s how Michael C. Hall finds new girlfriends.
I think the only reasons ratings are up is people are tuning in for the beginning of the end. Doesn’t hurt that this season is much better than last season. If it weren’t for the last episode, heck the last scene, of last season, I may have given up on Dexter.
Totally agree. I was probably gonna stop watching the show, but once they set an end date I figured it would likely get better with a distinct direction like Dustin said.
If they pull a bait and switch on the viewers I think a lot of us would drop it from our viewing schedule.
I think the ratings are up because Boardwalk and the Walking Dead weren’t on. Anyway, the show cant take another season. Like you said, the only reason its any good is because there is finally some direction and an ultimate goal. Another season would be so frustratingly bad that I don’t think I could stand it.
*ding ding ding ding*
I’m sure if they compared the DVR ratings for past episodes this season (because everyone was putting Dexter off to watch those other better shows you mentioned), it would have equaled this big ratings boost.
Seems very presumptuous of EW. Do they know that Dexter has another season after this one? Even though it *should* be the last season next year, who’s to say that we won’t get more tableaus and a ghost turn that we all saw coming 5 weeks earlier. Dexter has an end and let’s not mess with it. CBS is threatening HIMYM with the same and the show can only get worse until they meet the mother, after that happens, who knows? it may get interesting again.
“But if they extend it another year (and unless it involves A LOT of Yvonne Strahovski) I might take a season off unless they think of a super creative way to reset the show the way Chuck did every half season.”
No one is taking a “season off” from the show. You know you’re still going to watch it, just like the rest of us idiots, no matter how bad it gets. It’s a TV show. You’re in or out. If they extend it to a ninth season, we’ll all be watching it. If you skip season 8 but start back up on the season 9 premiere, you’ll have to go back and watch 8 anyway.
Apologies for the rant. Hungover as f***
I half agree. If they added another season I would likely just say fuck it and stop watching all together. But I agree with the idea that people are not going to take just one season off and then pick back up.
According to this show, in Miami if the the guy to your right is not a serial killer, then the guy to your left definitely is.
Great weather, lots of potential ways to dispose of bodies…. why WOULDN’T Miami be a hot bed of serial killers?
You could reset Dexter and keep it in Miami. In the next season Dexter sets his sights on a IRA terrorist hiding in Miami. What didn’t except to come against was her ex-CIA, ex-Seal Confederates. “Burn Dexter”
I would watch this if only for the dialogue between Dexter and Bruce Campbell
That show would have the most internal monologueing of all time. I’m not sure that’s a word. Monologueary? Monologeration? Ah, hell, I’m off track. I would watch the shit out of that show.
I don’t hate watch the show the way most people seem to. The side characters have sucked since the beginning (with few exceptions like Dokes and the Trinity Killer), so that’s nothing new.
I don’t think they should have another season after next, but perhaps an extended season. Maybe have everyone find out about Dexter in the beginning of the season and make the final 8 to 10 episodes about him on the run, killing people at random leaving no evidence to prove these murders.
Near the end of the season they finally catch him, leading up to the final episode which can be a public trial, Seinfeld style, only to have Dexter let free because Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law.
Dokes sucked, sorry
I gave up on this show the the season after rita died. whatevs.
No, they shouldn’t. But here’s an idea: what if they ended the story next season according to the plan we thought they had, then followed it up with a Harry-centered prequel season? I think I might watch that.
And I’m glad to see you a little less cocksure about your prediction now, Dustin. That Pajiba article was pretty hubristic.
Fools. We all know that next season’s stall would revolve around Angel’s restaurant and Quinn’s desperate search for another dirty skank to plow.
Please tell me more.
lol
Ratings should never be the measure for extending a series. Quality should be.
/Now exiting: My happy place.
End next season with Dexter being killed in front of his son. Fast forward 12-15 years and have a rebooted show. Dexter will be the ghost dad and Deb could be his coach/helper