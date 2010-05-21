F U, NBC Cont’d

NBC’s war against comedy has been well documented. There was the Conan-Leno debacle, the painful “Marriage Ref,” the pickup of Paul Reiser‘s watered-down-but-with-urine-instead-of-water ripoff of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and the decision to bump the ever improving “Parks & Recreation” to mid-season. But hey, it’s not like they had any other choices, right? I mean, if these were the shows they picked up, the other options must have been completely devoid of quality content created by proven, funny comedic minds, right? *looks at list of pilots NBC didn’t pick up, blood pressure rises to 400/300*
These are some of the things NBC passed on: “The Strip” (by “Reno 911” co-creators and “The State” alums, Tom Lennon and Robert Ben Garant), a pilot starring hilarious podcast king Adam Carolla, and “Beach Lane” (starring Matthew Broderick). I know I know, a show starring Matthew Broderick sounds like crap. Here’s the important thing – the show originally cast Patton Oswalt to co-star, and then replaced him after the table read three days later.
So, to recap the last few months at NBC:
In: Jay Leno, Tom Papa, Paul Reiser
Out/Delayed: Conan, alums of “The State,” Adam Carolla, Patton Oswalt, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari
I reached out to NBC head Jeff Zucker for a comment about this recent trend, but his secretary said he will be out of the office all day. He has a meeting with Jeff Dunham about replacing Joel McHale on “Community,” then the two of them are going to piss on George Carlin’s grave.
Boys and Girls! ACTION! ACTION!
At this rate, ABC and CBS will have funnier sit-coms than NBC.
At this rate, dead squirrel farts will produce funnier sitcoms than NBC.
At this rate, expect Alison Brie to be replaced by Elaine Boosler next season on Community.
As long as they don’t cancel Law and Order we’re OK.
//checks ticker tape
NOOOOOOOOOOOOooooooOOOOOO!
//throws derby hat at wall