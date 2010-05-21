F U, NBC Cont’d

NBC’s war against comedy has been well documented. There was the Conan-Leno debacle, the painful “Marriage Ref,” the pickup of Paul Reiser‘s watered-down-but-with-urine-instead-of-water ripoff of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and the decision to bump the ever improving “Parks & Recreation” to mid-season. But hey, it’s not like they had any other choices, right? I mean, if these were the shows they picked up, the other options must have been completely devoid of quality content created by proven, funny comedic minds, right? *looks at list of pilots NBC didn’t pick up, blood pressure rises to 400/300*

These are some of the things NBC passed on: “The Strip” (by “Reno 911” co-creators and “The State” alums, Tom Lennon and Robert Ben Garant), a pilot starring hilarious podcast king Adam Carolla, and “Beach Lane” (starring Matthew Broderick). I know I know, a show starring Matthew Broderick sounds like crap. Here’s the important thing – the show originally cast Patton Oswalt to co-star, and then replaced him after the table read three days later.

So, to recap the last few months at NBC:

In: Jay Leno, Tom Papa, Paul Reiser Out/Delayed: Conan, alums of “The State,” Adam Carolla, Patton Oswalt, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari

I reached out to NBC head Jeff Zucker for a comment about this recent trend, but his secretary said he will be out of the office all day. He has a meeting with Jeff Dunham about replacing Joel McHale on “Community,” then the two of them are going to piss on George Carlin’s grave.